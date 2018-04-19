About this Course

Course 4 of 5 in the
Financial Reporting Specialization
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 5 in the
Financial Reporting Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 22 hours to complete
English

Offered by

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Science in Accountancy (iMSA) from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

About the Course

Module 1 Postretirement Benefits Part 1

Week 2

Module 2 Postretirement Benefits Part 2

Week 3

Module 3 Equity

Week 4

Module 4 Share-Based Payments

About the Financial Reporting Specialization

Financial Reporting

