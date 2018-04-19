This course is the fourth course in a five-course Financial Reporting Specialization. This course focuses on the recognition, measurement and subsequent accounting for equity, pensions, share-based compensation and cash flows utilizing the FASB Accounting Standards Codification and other resources.
This course is part of the Financial Reporting Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Offered by
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is a world leader in research, teaching and public engagement, distinguished by the breadth of its programs, broad academic excellence, and internationally renowned faculty and alumni. Illinois serves the world by creating knowledge, preparing students for lives of impact, and finding solutions to critical societal needs.
Start working towards your Master's degree
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
About the Course
In this module, you will become familiar with the course, your instructor and your classmates, and our learning environment. This orientation will also help you obtain the technical skills required to navigate and be successful in this course.
Module 1 Postretirement Benefits Part 1
In this module, you will be introduced to the accounting by employers for employee postretirement benefits. We will explore the basic features of accounting for defined benefit plans, including benefit obligations, plan assets, and the components of net periodic benefit cost. The discussion includes accounting for changes in net pension asset or liability that are recognized in other comprehensive income.
Module 2 Postretirement Benefits Part 2
In this module, you will continue your study of the employer's accounting for employee retirement benefits, including health care plans, multi-employer plans, and defined contribution plans. We will learn the definitions of curtailment and settlement and the impact of each on the financial statements. The module also describes defined contribution plans and multi-employer plans. The module will wrap up with a brief discussion of some of the major differences between US GAAP and IFRS.
Module 3 Equity
In this module, the conversation changes from liabilities to equity. You will learn how to account for the issuance of common stock and basic transactions such as cash dividends, stock dividends, stock splits, and the purchase and reissuance of treasury stock. The module also includes a discussion of preferred stock and accumulated other comprehensive income.
Module 4 Share-Based Payments
In this module, you will be introduced to share-based payments, such as stock options. We will learn the different models used in valuing equity instruments. This module will begin with a simple example for the accounting of employee stock options, and will then build on that to include forfeitures and graded vesting. The module will conclude with a discussion of stock appreciation rights and restricted shares.
Reviews
- 5 stars77.10%
- 4 stars16.86%
- 3 stars1.20%
- 2 stars4.81%
TOP REVIEWS FROM ACCOUNTING ANALYSIS II: ACCOUNTING FOR LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
I love this instructor. He is personable, and I like how he explains things. I would take any course he teaches.
I like the course, which provided a thorough breakdown of direct and indirect method. The professor's sound knowledge and accounting acumen made the course interesting and easy to understand.
The course was very supportive and would help to my career path. Special thanks to course instructor Sir John Hepp.
Thank you Sir! A lot of great stuff that you have passed on to us. Thank you so much for your time and great work.
About the Financial Reporting Specialization
The Financial Reporting Specialization focuses on the role of financial accounting principles and processes in creating and reporting an organization’s financial statements. Learners who complete this specialization will be able to (1) use financial accounting principles to create and/or process an organization’s financial statements and (2) analyze financial statements to assess an organization’s financial position.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.