Learner Reviews & Feedback for Accounting Analysis II: Accounting for Liabilities and Equity by University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

About the Course

This course is the fourth course in a five-course Financial Reporting Specialization. This course focuses on the recognition, measurement and subsequent accounting for equity, pensions, share-based compensation and cash flows utilizing the FASB Accounting Standards Codification and other resources....

WT

Oct 31, 2019

The course was very supportive and would help to my career path. Special thanks to course instructor Sir John Hepp.

MH

Mar 18, 2021

I love this instructor. He is personable, and I like how he explains things. I would take any course he teaches.

By WAKAS A T

Nov 1, 2019

The course was very supportive and would help to my career path. Special thanks to course instructor Sir John Hepp.

By Melody D H

Mar 19, 2021

I love this instructor. He is personable, and I like how he explains things. I would take any course he teaches.

By SHWETA R V

Sep 26, 2020

very beneficial , but its too late for providing certificates

By Mary R D

Aug 29, 2019

I learned a lot from this course.

By Mobeen A

Feb 13, 2020

Very informative and focused.

By Victor B

Mar 28, 2021

Excellent course

By Melany J R B

Sep 11, 2020

Excelente

By RITHEESH V V

Jul 29, 2020

Good

By Terry W

Feb 1, 2021

I like the course, which provided a thorough breakdown of direct and indirect method. The professor's sound knowledge and accounting acumen made the course interesting and easy to understand.

By Abdul K

Apr 20, 2018

Thank you Sir! A lot of great stuff that you have passed on to us. Thank you so much for your time and great work.

By Yandiswa Y T

Apr 30, 2020

Awesome and Passionate Lecturer...

