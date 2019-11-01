WT
Oct 31, 2019
The course was very supportive and would help to my career path. Special thanks to course instructor Sir John Hepp.
MH
Mar 18, 2021
I love this instructor. He is personable, and I like how he explains things. I would take any course he teaches.
By WAKAS A T•
Nov 1, 2019
By Melody D H•
Mar 19, 2021
By SHWETA R V•
Sep 26, 2020
very beneficial , but its too late for providing certificates
By Mary R D•
Aug 29, 2019
I learned a lot from this course.
By Mobeen A•
Feb 13, 2020
Very informative and focused.
By Victor B•
Mar 28, 2021
Excellent course
By Melany J R B•
Sep 11, 2020
Excelente
By RITHEESH V V•
Jul 29, 2020
Good
By Terry W•
Feb 1, 2021
I like the course, which provided a thorough breakdown of direct and indirect method. The professor's sound knowledge and accounting acumen made the course interesting and easy to understand.
By Abdul K•
Apr 20, 2018
Thank you Sir! A lot of great stuff that you have passed on to us. Thank you so much for your time and great work.
By Yandiswa Y T•
Apr 30, 2020
Awesome and Passionate Lecturer...