This course is the third course in the five-course Financial Reporting Specialization. This course begins with a discussion of current liabilities and contingencies and continues with long-term debt and bonds. The course next explores accounting model for leases, both lessees and lessors, and a discussion on deferred tax assets and liabilities. Participants will learn the latest accounting standards including the new accounting model for leases effective for public companies in 2019 and private companies in 2020.
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is a world leader in research, teaching and public engagement, distinguished by the breadth of its programs, broad academic excellence, and internationally renowned faculty and alumni. Illinois serves the world by creating knowledge, preparing students for lives of impact, and finding solutions to critical societal needs.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
In this module, you will become familiar with the course, your instructor and your classmates, and our learning environment. This orientation will also help you obtain the technical skills required to navigate and be successful in this course.
Module 1: Current Liabilities and Contingencies
In this module, you will be introduced to the concepts of current liabilities and contingencies. You will learn how to classify liabilities as current or long-term, including consideration of provisions of loan agreements with call options. You will also identify the criteria for recognizing or and/or disclosing contingencies
Module 2: Long-Term Debt Part 1
In this module, you will be introduced to the concept of long-term debt. You will learn about the different types of bonds and how each type results in different accounting, including bonds sold at a premium, sold at a discount, and sold with issuance costs attached. The module also describes the fair value option that is offered for accounting for a bond.
Module 3: Long-Term Debt Part 2
In this module, long-term debt will be discussed more in-depth. Students will learn how to account for bonds sold at a discount or premium, between interest dates, or with conversion features. Early extinguishment of debt, modifications and troubled debt restructuring are also discussed.
Module 4: Lease Accounting Part 1
In this module, you will be introduced to the recently issued lease accounting standards issued by the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) and the International Accounting Standards Board). Starting with the definition of a lease, this module will discuss features of the new model common to both lessors and lessees and then illustrate the classification of leases, initial recognition and measurement and subsequent measurement by lessees.
Adel Ibrahim is an excellent lecturer. This course is clear and presents technical information in full context, with excellent examples and supporting documentation.
The course was perfect as a whole. Easily understandable lectures. The course contents were extremely good. It helped a lot to improve my understanding on certain topics. Thank you so much.
This course has been challenging for me but the videos ,and notes plus my dedication helped me to complete it. I have therefore enjoyed the challenge and moving on to the next course!
The Financial Reporting Specialization focuses on the role of financial accounting principles and processes in creating and reporting an organization’s financial statements. Learners who complete this specialization will be able to (1) use financial accounting principles to create and/or process an organization’s financial statements and (2) analyze financial statements to assess an organization’s financial position.
