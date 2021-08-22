About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Intuit Bookkeeping
Beginner Level

Course 2, Assets in Accounting, or equivalent, is a suggested pre-requisite.

Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Describe the three main characteristics of liabilities.

  • Demonstrate an understanding of the basic payroll accounting functions and tasks.

  • Compare and contrast the different types of equity.

  • Use the accounting equation to describe the financial position of an organization.

Skills you will gain

  • Accounts Payable and Payroll
  • Owner’s Equity and Owner’s Draw
  • Accounting
  • Long-Term Liabilities and Note Payable
  • Accounting for Liabilities and Equity
Course 3 of 4 in the
Intuit Bookkeeping
Beginner Level

Course 2, Assets in Accounting, or equivalent, is a suggested pre-requisite.

Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Liabilities and Equity in Accounting

3 hours to complete
21 videos (Total 31 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Payroll, Obligations, and Loans

4 hours to complete
27 videos (Total 59 min)
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Equity and Liabilities

3 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 39 min)
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Practice with Liabilities and Equity

4 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 31 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes

About the Intuit Bookkeeping Professional Certificate

Intuit Bookkeeping

