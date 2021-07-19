SA
Feb 28, 2022
It is an eye openner. This course has really challenged me to learn more
TG
Apr 10, 2022
Great course! I learned a lot. It was interactive.
By Lenora W•
Jul 19, 2021
There are a lot of errors made in this course, especially when it comes to the material provided and answers to the quizzes and the workbooks you need to do before the last test of each section. It just appears that this was just thrown together and not proofread for errors. It has been very frustrating that the students are paying for this and all the errors.
In my honest opinion, I would tell others to not waste their money. To just get a Bookkeeper Certification from NACPB or the AIPB.
By Haley C•
Jul 17, 2021
I just feel like when I have to do the case study, I am lost. I struggle so much trying to figure out. I feel like doing the lessons it all makes sense to me, but doing the case study I have a very hard time.
By Sherie L M•
Aug 8, 2021
The course itself was really good and informative! The case study had a lot of issues, though. Therefore, it affected the last quiz/test.
By C. R•
Jan 3, 2022
Last project is incorrect! This has been a problem for 3 months and no one responds in the forum.
By Melissa P•
Sep 6, 2021
Very disappointed and would not recommend. Coursera needs to review the questions they are asking. Riddled with errors which is extremely frustrating especially during final exams.
By Kavi K•
Nov 2, 2021
The case study problem would not balance. This is a paid course and the correct figures should be given.
By Laura H•
Sep 17, 2021
To many issues with the information provided. It was not properly checked for accuracy and caused confusion. I'm thinking of canceling my membership if this is what the rest of my learning is going to be like.
By Arthur A•
Sep 24, 2021
Lot's of problems with the final case. No feedback from the course creator for over 3 weeks regarding students questions.
By Amy G•
Sep 27, 2021
Many errors! Very frustrating
By Kari C•
Jul 20, 2021
There where a few glitchy modules or places where the math didn't add up. Also, there was no way to reach out for clarification if I didn't understand on a quiz.
By Kay S•
Aug 1, 2021
I felt like this course had more substance than the first two, so that is a definite positive. Still don't like the time taken to listen to the animated characters; still enjoy the experts sharing; still experiencing some glitching in the practice sessions. I think the most disappointing part of this course was the final project workbook; it was a mess and took a very long time to go through but because the initial balances didn't balance, it was impossible to balance the accounting equation. Still squeaked by on passing the final exam even though I also made one dumb typo, but that was really nerve-wracking!
By Shannon R•
Sep 27, 2021
Lots of errors in the practice and quizzes!!!!
By Oh H•
Aug 21, 2021
Case Studies need to be worked on
By Paula L•
Aug 26, 2021
Nothing sunk in apparently. This is why I only do bookkeeping with QBO and do not mess with double entry bookkeeping. Too complicated.
By Sheena M•
Aug 22, 2021
Class is great to learn the accounting terminology and to apply what you learned. They still need to work on the quiz grading; not fun marking right answers wrong.
By Scott M•
Oct 7, 2021
The information is pretty good. The presentation is engaging. The quizzes are a little confusing. I didn't understand some of the questions. The case study was confusing and not well designed.
By Marie O•
Sep 30, 2021
The course videos are fine. But there are so many errors in the test material, and there is no instructor to contact on any questions or issues.
By Robin Y•
Nov 17, 2021
The case studies are full of errors. Take a look at your forums and you'll see tons of people who are having issues because the answers that you are supposed to get are not the correct answers.
By Mary L•
Feb 26, 2022
This course was not well designed. My former career and master's degree was in educational instructional design. This course is designed for audio learners. Visual learners and those who need to see and work through several examples will struggle with this class. It has "experts" who sit and chat about what they think you should learn. You watch as someone clicks through QuickBooks, and listen to the expert. There is no feedback on exams that is explanatory. The material is terminology driven and there is NO GLOSSARY which is just unbelievable. I've never taken a course without a glossary.
There is little connection between the different tasks one needs to do. For example, general journal and general ledger are connected but there is little connection to the trial balance sheet or balance sheet. Almost no time was given to doing a Trial Balance sheet but we were asked to do one at the end. Information on the results of the work was not provided so we couldn't even work backwards to understand our errors. No supplemental examples are available. Having taken many college courses in math, I know that a course like this REQUIRES many examples worked out and explained.
I had to look outside the course for additional information on explanations to particular tasks. An awful lot of work was put into creating Bianca and her story but very little was put into helping walk newbies through the work in any in-depth manner.
I would not recommend this course or any of the ones so far, despite the fact that I can say I learned some good information and am not totally lost. I am, however, left not clear on too many things that were simply left unexplained. I'm now looking at why I got incorrect numbers on some parts of my balance sheet but not others, wondering why there were apparent mistakes on the given paperwork, unexplained numbers or what to do with them, and what's the differences between certain terms I find on the balance sheet (like fica expense vs fica payable) and online answers aren't there. No answers can be found anywhere within this course because there is no "Answer Sheet" section that can be unlocked after you pass the tests, with explanations, and there is no place to find samples to better prepare oneself.
By Catherine H•
Jan 19, 2022
Many errors. Not enough feedback. Mentoring or help with concepts is non-existent. There are many cases where a simple review of forum posting would show that people have been asking about the same errors or problems for at least 4 month, but no one is listening or responding.
By Anna E•
Nov 23, 2021
The information is well presented when it works correctly. Many times the videos get stuck and will not continue, so much of the information is lost. I was able to make up for the missing information and did well on the quizzes. The final project is a joke. The beginning balances are off, and there is no explanation for that. I see on the forum that many people have complained, and there doesn't seem to be any interest in Coursera fixing the issues. I plan to finish the fourth course in this series quickly so that Coursera is not able to charge me any more money for these classes.
By Scott M•
Sep 2, 2021
A good introduction that dives a bit deeper then you would expect in an online course. definately helps you understand core concepts in Liabilities and Equity and elaborates on what it means to understand these two concepts in bookkeeping and how they relate to you Financial Statements.
By Annette M•
Jul 9, 2021
Very informative, I learned a lot and was able to hone a few of my skills and pick up a few new ones with quickbooks online
By Vanessa G•
Aug 20, 2021
There are many practical examples, and the way they explain the concepts make it easy to understand. Althouhg, they need to improve the case studies, their spreadsheets and some calculations seem off.
By Villaflor H•
Oct 4, 2021
I learned a lot of new things. But there are too many mistakes. I got frustrated several times thinking that was me not knowing what I was doing and realizing there are many mistakes.
Other than that, it is good.