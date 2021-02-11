Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Accounting Analysis II: Measurement and Disclosure of Liabilities by University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

About the Course

This course is the third course in the five-course Financial Reporting Specialization. This course begins with a discussion of current liabilities and contingencies and continues with long-term debt and bonds. The course next explores accounting model for leases, both lessees and lessors, and a discussion on deferred tax assets and liabilities. Participants will learn the latest accounting standards including the new accounting model for leases effective for public companies in 2019 and private companies in 2020....

By Melody D H

Feb 10, 2021

The professor was excellent. The lectures were straight forward and the examples made the subject clear to understand. I enjoyed this course greatly. I would take any class this professor taught. :)

By Indranil M

Oct 11, 2020

The course was perfect as a whole. Easily understandable lectures. The course contents were extremely good. It helped a lot to improve my understanding on certain topics. Thank you so much.

By Hemakshi D K

Jul 12, 2021

T​he course Professor Adel Ibrahim was excellent. He presented the course content in a very thorough and understandable manner with examples. It has increased my understanding of Liabilities to a greater extent.

T​hank You Adel Sir, Illinois University and Coursera for developing and offering this course to us.

L​ook forward to join and learn other courses from Adel Ibrahim sir.

By Terry W

Dec 9, 2020

Challenging course covering real-world scenarios, allowing students to gain insight on a company's financial reporting. The instructor's articulation of the material made it easy to comprehend and very interesting.

By SENA H

Aug 25, 2021

This course has been challenging for me but the videos ,and notes plus my dedication helped me to complete it. I have therefore enjoyed the challenge and moving on to the next course!

By Brenna E

Jan 20, 2021

Adel Ibrahim is an excellent lecturer. This course is clear and presents technical information in full context, with excellent examples and supporting documentation.

By KAREEM G I H

Jun 27, 2021

Prof. Adel Ibrahim .. his explaining was perfect and every video with example. it made the course very easy to understand it

By Vivian X

Aug 9, 2020

This course is too hard for me. I will review it after I learn a book.

By Larin S

Jan 22, 2020

This course is very interesting and informative! Great professor

By Ismail B

May 15, 2022

excellent add to my knowledge , thanks Coursera

By AMRIL B

May 27, 2021

This course was very informative and inciteful.

By Mobeen A

Feb 13, 2020

Very informative and focused.

By Christopher L N

Jan 27, 2019

achieveable

By Rina R S

Oct 9, 2020

Excellent

By RITHEESH V V

Jul 31, 2020

Good!!

By Nouman K

Jun 24, 2021

nice

By Deleted A

Sep 9, 2020

good

By Kate H

Mar 28, 2021

The content of the course is good. However, some of the english subtitles of the course, and a few questions have apparent mistakes.

By Karen B

Mar 17, 2021

Coursera ppts had a lot of errors; however Professor Ibrahim was very good and thorough.

By Kanawat P

Nov 3, 2021

Unclear lessons, example, bad online teaching technique

