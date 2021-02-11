MH
Feb 10, 2021
The professor was excellent. The lectures were straight forward and the examples made the subject clear to understand. I enjoyed this course greatly. I would take any class this professor taught. :)
IM
Oct 10, 2020
The course was perfect as a whole. Easily understandable lectures. The course contents were extremely good. It helped a lot to improve my understanding on certain topics. Thank you so much.
By Melody D H•
Feb 10, 2021
By Indranil M•
Oct 11, 2020
By Hemakshi D K•
Jul 12, 2021
The course Professor Adel Ibrahim was excellent. He presented the course content in a very thorough and understandable manner with examples. It has increased my understanding of Liabilities to a greater extent.
Thank You Adel Sir, Illinois University and Coursera for developing and offering this course to us.
Look forward to join and learn other courses from Adel Ibrahim sir.
By Terry W•
Dec 9, 2020
Challenging course covering real-world scenarios, allowing students to gain insight on a company's financial reporting. The instructor's articulation of the material made it easy to comprehend and very interesting.
By SENA H•
Aug 25, 2021
This course has been challenging for me but the videos ,and notes plus my dedication helped me to complete it. I have therefore enjoyed the challenge and moving on to the next course!
By Brenna E•
Jan 20, 2021
Adel Ibrahim is an excellent lecturer. This course is clear and presents technical information in full context, with excellent examples and supporting documentation.
By KAREEM G I H•
Jun 27, 2021
Prof. Adel Ibrahim .. his explaining was perfect and every video with example. it made the course very easy to understand it
By Vivian X•
Aug 9, 2020
This course is too hard for me. I will review it after I learn a book.
By Larin S•
Jan 22, 2020
This course is very interesting and informative! Great professor
By Ismail B•
May 15, 2022
excellent add to my knowledge , thanks Coursera
By AMRIL B•
May 27, 2021
This course was very informative and inciteful.
By Mobeen A•
Feb 13, 2020
Very informative and focused.
By Christopher L N•
Jan 27, 2019
achieveable
By Rina R S•
Oct 9, 2020
Excellent
By RITHEESH V V•
Jul 31, 2020
Good!!
By Nouman K•
Jun 24, 2021
nice
By Deleted A•
Sep 9, 2020
good
By Kate H•
Mar 28, 2021
The content of the course is good. However, some of the english subtitles of the course, and a few questions have apparent mistakes.
By Karen B•
Mar 17, 2021
Coursera ppts had a lot of errors; however Professor Ibrahim was very good and thorough.
By Kanawat P•
Nov 3, 2021
Unclear lessons, example, bad online teaching technique