Concept of International transaction, AE and TP Methods
Concept of International transaction, AE and TP Methods

Taught in English

Tax Academy

Instructor: Tax Academy

Beginner level

Recommended experience

11 hours to complete
3 weeks at 3 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Illustrate the concept of associated enterprise and international transaction as per the Indian Transfer Pricing laws.

  • Evaluate the cases or situations which fall under the ambit of associated enterprise or international transaction.

  • Understand the detailed concept of TP methods.

  • Evaluate the key considerations for selection of the most appropriate TP method and apply to fact-specific situation or transaction.

Assessments

12 quizzes

There are 3 modules in this course

TP regulations provide specific situations when two or more enterprises are considered to be associated enterprises or deemed associated enterprises. It also enumerates in detail the meaning of international transactions and situations which are deemed to be international transactions. In this module, we will explain each of these concepts as per the Indian transfer pricing laws. We will also demonstrate the application of these concepts using some case studies to help you understand the situations where two enterprises should be considered as associated enterprises and what type of transactions fall under the category of international transactions as per the Indian transfer pricing laws.

What's included

6 videos2 readings3 quizzes

Indian transfer pricing regulations mainly focus on determining the arm’s length price between associated enterprises. The law prescribes certain methods based on which such price can be determined. In this module, we shall explain the transfer pricing methods as prescribed under the transfer pricing laws of India along with the criteria or suitability under certain different situations or cases. We will also take you through the nuances of selecting the most appropriate method while evaluating the intercompany arm’s length nature of transactions.

What's included

9 videos9 readings4 quizzes

Instructor

Tax Academy
PwC India
13 Courses9,115 learners

Offered by

PwC India

