This is the second course in Tax Academy's Transfer Pricing Certification. This certification will provide you with relevant skills to apply transfer pricing knowledge in less than two months.
Concept of International transaction, AE and TP Methods
Taught in English
Illustrate the concept of associated enterprise and international transaction as per the Indian Transfer Pricing laws.
Evaluate the cases or situations which fall under the ambit of associated enterprise or international transaction.
Understand the detailed concept of TP methods.
Evaluate the key considerations for selection of the most appropriate TP method and apply to fact-specific situation or transaction.
12 quizzes
There are 3 modules in this course
TP regulations provide specific situations when two or more enterprises are considered to be associated enterprises or deemed associated enterprises. It also enumerates in detail the meaning of international transactions and situations which are deemed to be international transactions. In this module, we will explain each of these concepts as per the Indian transfer pricing laws. We will also demonstrate the application of these concepts using some case studies to help you understand the situations where two enterprises should be considered as associated enterprises and what type of transactions fall under the category of international transactions as per the Indian transfer pricing laws.
6 videos2 readings3 quizzes
Indian transfer pricing regulations mainly focus on determining the arm’s length price between associated enterprises. The law prescribes certain methods based on which such price can be determined. In this module, we shall explain the transfer pricing methods as prescribed under the transfer pricing laws of India along with the criteria or suitability under certain different situations or cases. We will also take you through the nuances of selecting the most appropriate method while evaluating the intercompany arm’s length nature of transactions.
9 videos9 readings4 quizzes
6 videos7 readings5 quizzes
This program is industry agnostic and is relevant for learners who want to acquire knowledge and skills in the field of transfer pricing for entry-level jobs in transfer pricing consultancies, in-house TP departments and functions, TP-related litigation, and transfer pricing compliances.
Upon successful completion of each course, including the graded assessments, you will be eligible for the respective course completion certificate. To obtain the full specialisation certificate, you must complete all courses along with the graded assessments.
It is recommended to take each course in the order in which they are listed, as each course builds on the skills developed from the previous course. Unless you are taking the course with prior knowledge either independently or through the previous course, you may find it difficult to complete a later course.