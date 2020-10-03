Chevron Left
Developing a Marketing Mix for Growth by University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

4.8
stars
623 ratings
117 reviews

About the Course

In this course, you will further examine how businesses create value for customers. In Marketing Management I, you learned the major elements of the marketing mix - product policy, channels of distribution, communication, and pricing - and saw how they fit within different analytical frameworks that are useful to managers. In this course, you will complete a more detailed analysis of these elements in order to conduct a thorough strategic analysis of marketing opportunities and to communicate marketing decisions. This will enable you to see “marketing in action” in the business world. You will be able to: • Define all elements of the marketing mix and explain the role each element plays in creating value • Compare different pricing models • Evaluate the use of different channels of distribution by existing businesses • Critique advertising execution • Create a persuasive advertising piece This course is part of Gies College of Business’ suite of online programs, including the iMBA and iMSM. Learn more about admission into these programs and explore how your Coursera work can be leveraged if accepted into a degree program at https://degrees.giesbusiness.illinois.edu/idegrees/....

Top reviews

JN

Feb 25, 2018

Wonderful class and Hayden Noel is amazing and engaging professor. I learned so much about marketing, but also about how to engage my audience. I would take any class that Professor Noel teaches.

ED

Feb 20, 2021

Great course with great content, offered by prof Noel which is a great instructor and explains the concepts slowly and with stories and examples so that they stick with you for a long time.

By Qinyu Z

Oct 3, 2020

It is great course. Prof. Noel state clearly about marketing concepts. Overall, it's a good course of those who want to have a basic understanding about marketing.

By Sumedh P

Sep 9, 2020

I really enjoyed this course. This course offers real insight about marketing mix, consumer behaviour and Market research!!! . I would definitely recommend people to do this course.

By Natalie C

Jan 2, 2018

Content is good and adequately organized. Peer-reviewed assignments are nonsense and a waste of time. Need to be re-structured/formatted.

By Kannappan J

Sep 4, 2020

Great course materials from University. Contents were clearly explained and communicated by Professor Hayden. As usual through out the course contents were illustrated with visualized examples which made easy to remember. Adequate reading links provided to enhance our knowledge and trends in the market.

Useful tips, quizzes and peer assignment throughout the course which helps us to do our field work as in real.

Thanks to Coursera and University of Illinois Urban Champaign for providing great online platform

Kudos to Professor Hayden Noel for your time and inputs which is remarkable.

By Mario J R M

May 14, 2020

I liked this course a lot, I left good experiences, I expanded my study methodologies in it, I had more recognition and awareness of the structures of marketing, I could appreciate the maturity that companies acquire in time in the implementation of marketing, complement more the knowledge in distribution channels, disintermediation, price, communication, consumer behavior, marketing plan, etc.

My gratitude to God the author and finisher of all things, to coursera and the university of illinois, to Hayden Noel, and the entire team, I congratulate you on your work.

By Nitin P

Mar 9, 2021

I really enjoyed this course.Hayden Noel is really a great teacher. He made the learning process so fun. His methodology of teaching the subject is really effective. Both the courses Marketing Management 1 and 2 were designed in such a way to grasp the concepts without any difficulty. Hayden Noel is really an expert. Thanks to him I am really confident about the knowledge that I earned.

By Laleen D

Mar 15, 2017

Great challenging class. This coursera class has so much information packed into it that I downloaded the transcripts! Professor Hayden provides a strong academic thesis and then mixes it up with continual real world experiences and cases. I loved this class. I also became a better writer!

By Christine A

Oct 18, 2019

I wish this course would have been longer. A lot of good information just not enough time to get everything completed on time. I felt rushed through a lot of the work and didn't feel a complete understanding of some of it.

By manoj y

Apr 3, 2017

Super course .....Hayden Noel is one of the Best Mentor.....Assignments and Quiz's are very tricky and covers portion in detail. Most recommended course for anyone who want to excel in the field of Marketing or business.

By Jennifer N

Feb 26, 2018

By Kazuhiro K

Nov 12, 2017

Organized effectively enough to understand easily, and fun to listen to the teacher's differentiated lectures like marketing itself. Thank you very much.

By SRIPRIYA.S

Jun 26, 2020

I got 3 certificate from Coursera .I have spending my corono days as very useful thank u cousera .Ur given opportunity to made days as useful

By Vikrant B

Mar 4, 2020

Amazing professor and excellent teaching skills. He makes it very easy to understand and adapt for people from different background.

By Megan S

Oct 8, 2018

I really appreciate professor Hayden's engaging attitude and teaching style. He is enjoyable to watch and work with.

By Dejan C

Oct 7, 2018

Exceptional course, if you want to learn about marketing this is the place. Great teacher and interesting reading.

By Jenny B

Oct 7, 2018

Wonderful class by a very fun and knowledgable professor who has a true passion for his work. I loved this class!

By Elena H

Apr 4, 2017

This course is absolutely amazing! Super easy to understand and follow! I have learned SO much! Thank you, ayden!

By Andrew C

Mar 3, 2018

Excellent course! Really enjoyed key marketing topics. E.g. consumer behavior and psychology of marketing

By HARITHA K 1

Dec 6, 2019

This subject gave me good knowledge about the subject and the videos helped me to understand the basics

By Andrew W

Oct 24, 2018

An excellent course Professor Noel and his staff really set a high bar for program expectations!!!

By Alina B

Nov 12, 2020

Very good and informative course! Thank you very much for everything. It was really very useful!

By Frank B

Jul 12, 2020

Great course for developing a process that provide a thorough framework for marketing strategy.

By Jeff H

Mar 5, 2018

Absolutely outstanding course. the professor is amazing and this class is highly recommended.

By Tuhina R

Mar 8, 2020

Excellent class! I truly enjoyed the professor's passion and knowledge on the subject.

By James S

Mar 3, 2018

Great class! Professor Noel has a great passion for teaching and makes the class fun.

