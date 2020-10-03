JN
Feb 25, 2018
Wonderful class and Hayden Noel is amazing and engaging professor. I learned so much about marketing, but also about how to engage my audience. I would take any class that Professor Noel teaches.
ED
Feb 20, 2021
Great course with great content, offered by prof Noel which is a great instructor and explains the concepts slowly and with stories and examples so that they stick with you for a long time.
By Qinyu Z•
Oct 3, 2020
It is great course. Prof. Noel state clearly about marketing concepts. Overall, it's a good course of those who want to have a basic understanding about marketing.
By Sumedh P•
Sep 9, 2020
I really enjoyed this course. This course offers real insight about marketing mix, consumer behaviour and Market research!!! . I would definitely recommend people to do this course.
By Natalie C•
Jan 2, 2018
Content is good and adequately organized. Peer-reviewed assignments are nonsense and a waste of time. Need to be re-structured/formatted.
By Kannappan J•
Sep 4, 2020
Great course materials from University. Contents were clearly explained and communicated by Professor Hayden. As usual through out the course contents were illustrated with visualized examples which made easy to remember. Adequate reading links provided to enhance our knowledge and trends in the market.
Useful tips, quizzes and peer assignment throughout the course which helps us to do our field work as in real.
Thanks to Coursera and University of Illinois Urban Champaign for providing great online platform
Kudos to Professor Hayden Noel for your time and inputs which is remarkable.
By Mario J R M•
May 14, 2020
I liked this course a lot, I left good experiences, I expanded my study methodologies in it, I had more recognition and awareness of the structures of marketing, I could appreciate the maturity that companies acquire in time in the implementation of marketing, complement more the knowledge in distribution channels, disintermediation, price, communication, consumer behavior, marketing plan, etc.
My gratitude to God the author and finisher of all things, to coursera and the university of illinois, to Hayden Noel, and the entire team, I congratulate you on your work.
By Nitin P•
Mar 9, 2021
I really enjoyed this course.Hayden Noel is really a great teacher. He made the learning process so fun. His methodology of teaching the subject is really effective. Both the courses Marketing Management 1 and 2 were designed in such a way to grasp the concepts without any difficulty. Hayden Noel is really an expert. Thanks to him I am really confident about the knowledge that I earned.
By Laleen D•
Mar 15, 2017
Great challenging class. This coursera class has so much information packed into it that I downloaded the transcripts! Professor Hayden provides a strong academic thesis and then mixes it up with continual real world experiences and cases. I loved this class. I also became a better writer!
By Christine A•
Oct 18, 2019
I wish this course would have been longer. A lot of good information just not enough time to get everything completed on time. I felt rushed through a lot of the work and didn't feel a complete understanding of some of it.
By manoj y•
Apr 3, 2017
Super course .....Hayden Noel is one of the Best Mentor.....Assignments and Quiz's are very tricky and covers portion in detail. Most recommended course for anyone who want to excel in the field of Marketing or business.
By Jennifer N•
Feb 26, 2018
Wonderful class and Hayden Noel is amazing and engaging professor. I learned so much about marketing, but also about how to engage my audience. I would take any class that Professor Noel teaches.
By Kazuhiro K•
Nov 12, 2017
Organized effectively enough to understand easily, and fun to listen to the teacher's differentiated lectures like marketing itself. Thank you very much.
By SRIPRIYA.S•
Jun 26, 2020
I got 3 certificate from Coursera .I have spending my corono days as very useful thank u cousera .Ur given opportunity to made days as useful
By Vikrant B•
Mar 4, 2020
Amazing professor and excellent teaching skills. He makes it very easy to understand and adapt for people from different background.
By Megan S•
Oct 8, 2018
I really appreciate professor Hayden's engaging attitude and teaching style. He is enjoyable to watch and work with.
By Dejan C•
Oct 7, 2018
Exceptional course, if you want to learn about marketing this is the place. Great teacher and interesting reading.
By Jenny B•
Oct 7, 2018
Wonderful class by a very fun and knowledgable professor who has a true passion for his work. I loved this class!
By Elena H•
Apr 4, 2017
This course is absolutely amazing! Super easy to understand and follow! I have learned SO much! Thank you, ayden!
By Andrew C•
Mar 3, 2018
Excellent course! Really enjoyed key marketing topics. E.g. consumer behavior and psychology of marketing
By HARITHA K 1•
Dec 6, 2019
This subject gave me good knowledge about the subject and the videos helped me to understand the basics
By Andrew W•
Oct 24, 2018
An excellent course Professor Noel and his staff really set a high bar for program expectations!!!
By Alina B•
Nov 12, 2020
Very good and informative course! Thank you very much for everything. It was really very useful!
By Frank B•
Jul 12, 2020
Great course for developing a process that provide a thorough framework for marketing strategy.
By Jeff H•
Mar 5, 2018
Absolutely outstanding course. the professor is amazing and this class is highly recommended.
By Tuhina R•
Mar 8, 2020
Excellent class! I truly enjoyed the professor's passion and knowledge on the subject.
By James S•
Mar 3, 2018
Great class! Professor Noel has a great passion for teaching and makes the class fun.