Learner Reviews & Feedback for Marketing Mix Fundamentals by IE Business School

Marketing Mix Fundamentals prepares you for arguably the most important stage of bring your product to market - how and where are you going to market it? It sets out a detailed introduction to the four P’s of Marketing (Product, Pricing, Place and Promotion), this course forces you to strategically analyze your product and/or service. The Product session is designed to provide you with the knowledge to understand and manage the strategic role of brands and products in generating business results, whilst the focus on Pricing will cover the main concepts and techniques to formulate prices. Compliment this with skills from the “P” session Place, where you consider channels and retail strategies with the overriding objective of defining a distribution strategy for your product or service. Finally, through the Promotional activities (Communication) session, explore the different communication channels available and understand the importance of the media plan, dealing specifically with social media and omni-channel strategy. IE Professors Maria Teresa Aranzabal and Fernando Cortiñas will guide you through this incredibly important stage of marketing strategy using expert interviews with industry professionals. After this course you will be ready to decide where and how you want to market your product....

KM

Feb 1, 2021

Great course to learn about Marketing Fundamentals. I highly recommend this course. Thank you for offering this valuable course to me.

YP

Sep 6, 2020

Good Course for 12th Grade students which could be valuable for a preview on this topic,but nothing to worry,just the basics

By Guzal M

Jun 24, 2018

This is the worst part out of 4 in the Marketing Strategy specialisation. The topic is very important and very interesting to study, however, the form in which it was suggested was far from perfect. The 2 first parts of the marketing mix were very well presented, but when we switched to distribution channels and communication, I was lost. Lots of information, very little proper explanation - I felt overloaded and had to stop the videos every minute just to digest what has been said by the professor. I further listened to the Part 4 "Marketing Plan" and this is where I understood more about marketing mix and especially distribution channels and communication. The part of the course dedicated to distribution channels and communication should be revisited to make them easier to understand. Probably, more relevant examples and slower speed of talk by professor will help.

By Alejandra O

Oct 9, 2018

The videos of Week 3 and 4 were too long

By Ugur B

Oct 18, 2016

Week 3 and 4 lectures are robotic - Most material taken directly from the internet. It is just a form of regurgitation of online articles from strategy consulting firms with Quiz's artificially made more difficult with cheap word plays. The lecturer for Week 3 and Week 4 should resign with immediate effect and find a job at a school for lower class students where she can continue to brag about her industry expertise without being so irritating. Definitely not IE Business School material !

By Rawnaq A H

May 12, 2020

At this pandemic time, it was great to be back to reading, and learning and having this opportunity to expand or refresh my knowledge in the marketing field with IE business school. The videos were very helpful, and especially having everything on writing too, to be able to read it by myself while watching the videos. Thank you for this great experience.

By Seyedeh S B

May 16, 2020

The course was very satisfactory and well organized, structured, and presented. Traditional and recent/new concepts, including the importance of becoming digital, were offered with good level of explanations.

By Ana P

Sep 17, 2018

The course is very informative, and interesting. Thank you so much to my instructor for instructing Ana Pelayo.

By Adewale O

May 23, 2020

Topics handled in the course were very relevant and value driven.

By Harshita G

May 28, 2020

It was good and informative

By Gary L

Apr 19, 2020

There are some link to the notes are not given in this course. If not mistaken i have identified 3. Overall it is good... however compared to the previous one Positioning, that is much better than this. Many of the examples are mentioning only on FMCG products and B2C market. Not much examples are on B2B

By Karthik P R

Jun 18, 2020

I liked the course. I just felt that there could have been more real-life examples.

By Dr. R D

May 6, 2020

This is the Worst module of marketing strategy. Many of the answers in the quizzes are wrong. Presenters are also not effective in delivering presentation.

By Bichoy F

Aug 14, 2019

It was one of the worst courses i had in the whole specialization. Product & Pricing were good or can be understandable. Otherwise, i lost pace. Only the readings were my only guide throughout the course.

I am disappointed as i was so excited to hit the 4Ps.

By ABHISHEK A

Apr 18, 2020

The marketing mix is a crucial tool to help understand what the product or service can offer and how to plan for a successful product offering. The marketing mix is most commonly executed through the 4 P's of marketing: Price, Product, Promotion, and Place

By Corinne S

Mar 30, 2021

A big thank you to my Spanish professors !

The course is interesting, illustrated with numerous examples and up-to-date with today's and tomorrow's trends.

Hope to meet you soon for more

Corinne from France

By Kasuntha M

Feb 2, 2021

By YUDHEESH P

Sep 7, 2020

By Luz D C R H

Sep 18, 2021

Me gusto mucho este curso en verdad aprendí demasiado y espero aplicar esta información tan valiosa en mi vida laboral

By chetan g

Jun 24, 2019

its a very crucial subect in marketing and i am happy thet i have got more knowledge about marketing mix fundamental

By Geeta S

May 1, 2020

this course was really interesting i learned lot from this and happy to share feedback for this awesome experience.

By Arjun

Aug 18, 2020

IT WAS A GREAT EXPERIENCE LEARNING FROM COURSERA, COULDN'T EXPECT ANYTHING BETTER FROM THIS ON ONLINE PLATFORM.

By Bidyashree S

Mar 29, 2019

I am very much Greatfull to Coursera for giving me this opportunity to have a certified course thank you.

By Neeraj C

Jul 17, 2020

Very simple and best way to learning about the marketing mix. I am always at the top of my company.

By David P G

Oct 6, 2017

Excellent presentation skills and material. Very useful reading recommendations and interviews

By Devan R

Mar 7, 2021

Highly informational course, though the first course in this series was still my favorite :)

By Yuduan L

Jul 26, 2016

I think this course is very practical and can be used directly in real business running.

