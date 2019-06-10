About this Course

27,201 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 5 in the
Marketing Mix Implementation Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Retail Management
  • Supply Chain
  • Retailing
  • Channel Management
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 5 in the
Marketing Mix Implementation Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

IE Business School

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up94%(2,162 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Distribution Channel Planning and Management: Why are They so Important?

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 46 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Distribution Channels and Their Evolving Landscape

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 47 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

The Retail Strategy and Marketing Mix

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 66 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Retailing Without Frontiers: New Trends in Retailing

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 50 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM CHANNEL MANAGEMENT AND RETAILING

View all reviews

About the Marketing Mix Implementation Specialization

Marketing Mix Implementation

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder