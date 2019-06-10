Understand how channel management and retailing can improve performance in your business. Nowadays, a distribution strategy is part of the DNA of many companies and a correct channel management is key for the success of your product. Distribution plans need to be prepared for the long run, combining the following main areas: company profile, portfolio structure and price positioning, go-to-market policy, trade and retail marketing, e-commerce and global retail management.
IE Business School
IE Business School is an internationally recognized business school where the leaders of tomorrow shape their ideas and learn to become global citizens. For over 40 years, IE Business School has promoted innovation and change in organizations, equipping managers with an entrepreneurial mindset that generates employment, wealth, and social well-being.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Distribution Channel Planning and Management: Why are They so Important?
At the end of this module you will know the steps to designing and managing a distribution channel. You will also be able to identify the most important players in distribution channels and their roles.
Distribution Channels and Their Evolving Landscape
At the end of this module you will be able to distinguish the various types of distribution channels and conflicts that arise among them, as well as ways to combat these conflicts. You will also understand the current nature, structure, key players, and future of trade marketing.
The Retail Strategy and Marketing Mix
At the end of this module you will be able to identify types of retailers, retailing strategies and how these retailers maintain competetive advantages over their competition. You will also be able to see the role the 4 P's of marketing play in these retail strategies.
Retailing Without Frontiers: New Trends in Retailing
At the end of this module you will be able to identify various growth opportunities for retailers and determine which entry strategies are best for various circumstances. You will also know the importance of a strategic online presence for retailers and future trends in retailing.
Lots of mistakes when looking at what instructor says & the subtitles which canbe a problem for some people. Course content is pretty good.
It was a great course. I really learned quite a lot and understood things pretty easily. I'd recommend this course no doubt.
Very comprehensive overview of the core concepts of channel management and retailing. Great use of graphics and the interviews with the industry experts were eye-openers. Phenomenal course altogether.
Instructor was great at providing live examples. Reading, tests and assignments are manageable. I plan to attend more.
About the Marketing Mix Implementation Specialization
In this Specialization we will delve into the marketing mix and the skill-set needed to implement successful marketing strategies. Join us and explore the four key concepts of the marketing mix model, also known as the 4Ps: Product (Brand and Product Management), Pricing, Place (Distribution Channel Strategy and Retail) and Promotion (Communication Strategies, PR and Advertising). This course primarily focuses on implementation so you can immediately apply the lessons learned to your work or to a business idea that you are thinking of taking to market. After completing the four courses, you will be able to take part in the Capstone Project where you will have the opportunity to put into practice what you have learned in this specialization by running a real product through the marketing mix.
