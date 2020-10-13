Chevron Left
Understand how channel management and retailing can improve performance in your business. Nowadays, a distribution strategy is part of the DNA of many companies and a correct channel management is key for the success of your product. Distribution plans need to be prepared for the long run, combining the following main areas: company profile, portfolio structure and price positioning, go-to-market policy, trade and retail marketing, e-commerce and global retail management. In the last decade, there have been two main revolutions that have affected industries, increasing the importance of Distribution Channel Management Profesor Maria Teresa Aranzabal guides you through: The IT revolution: considering developments in CRM, supply chain, planning tools, merchandise and reallocation systems, amongst others; and the retail focus: how a clear retail strategy can be a differentiator for companies and a strong weapon of competitiveness. In this course you will learn how to stay up-to-date on how companies are adding these aspects to their main strategic guidelines and making them key points in their managerial decision-making process. We use interviews with industry experts and give real-life examples of how to ensure your business makes the most of this vital area of marketing....

MA

Aug 2, 2020

Very comprehensive overview of the core concepts of channel management and retailing. Great use of graphics and the interviews with the industry experts were eye-openers. Phenomenal course altogether.

AC

Mar 16, 2017

Lots of theories and case studies. Knowledge gained was really worth the time/effort. Professor could explain the topics clearly and the content were well arranged. Recommend it!

By Roy R

Oct 12, 2020

Very important knowledge though not easy to absorb, I will revisit this course from time to time. I learned a lot from this course. Thank you and appreciate it.

By RAHUL S

Jun 19, 2020

an apt articulated piece.very structured and real time examples are very good.geat reads too.

curated time very comfortable.actually enjoyed doing it.

By Clarence R

Sep 9, 2017

Language was a big barrier with me in this course. I normally enjoy and learn a lot from the Marketing Mix series. But, as an English-speaker, the heavy Spanish accent and other language distractions were very difficult to overcome in the main lecturer and some of the transcripts.

By Derya A

Jun 2, 2019

Very nice content and refreshing course on channel management, trade marketing by focusing on the importance of global and online channel growth.

2 areas for improvement: the reading content links needs to be updated, couple of them does not work & the reading documents & examples are mainly dating back to 2012-2015, might need to refresh them with current ones.

Overall very nice course and would definitely recommend both the course and the professor.

By Neha N

Oct 25, 2019

I found it a little difficult to follow the accent of the instructor, which is understandable considering that English isn't the native language of the instructor, but I would have appreciated if the translations given at the bottom of each video were accurate. Most of the translations couldn't pick up the difficult words that the instructor seemed to be pronouncing, which made it very hard for me to interpret what she was trying to say. Please check if it is possible to give more accurate translations to the students. The machine translations don't work very well in such cases.

By SANTINATH D

Apr 28, 2020

Excellent combination of study Materiel, smart presentation videos and case study .

also the interview of some of renown personalities and share the thoughts seems very helpful to understand the topics.

if they can add some of case studies like MC Donald it will helpful to explore own though process and learning and any options for download the videos for future reference .

thanks !! for gained my knowledge on this topic which will surely helpful for my future

Best Regards Santinath , India

By Justin S

Nov 5, 2017

I am an analyst for a large multinational consumer goods business, focusing on its omni-channel direct-to-consumer business. This course was very relevant, enjoyable, and applicable to the projects, scenarios and situations I encounter at work. Highly recommended to anyone interested in learning more about the world of omni-channel retailing.

By Anmol

Aug 25, 2018

Great content. Best teacher of this specialization

Relevant and timed questions with interactive key sessions

By Gyula W

Jul 25, 2020

While the concepts and information are mostly useful I can't help to feel its a bit outdated. Constantly using articles about e-commerce from 2012 and 2014 which is long outdated. I also didn't enjoy the quizzes as very often I felt the questions were not clear and the structure of the test is not really testing the knowledge but testing attention to certain expression used in the videos.

By Ankur A

Jul 11, 2020

I didn't like the course as the presentation and the content was not structured. The moderator was also not able to deliver as per my expectations, The topic was pretty good but the delivery and structure didn't justify this particular course. I've only completed it because it was a part of the specialization. And more of the course been filled with articles from BCG, BAIN, and Mckinsey as they give length to the course but these articles were also pretty old. Some stand relevance but others were just fillers for the course.

By Gyouri

May 9, 2016

I think the lecture is pretty basic and general compared with the other lectures in the Marketing Mix Implementation course. Many examples were suggested, but I think it would be better if there were more international brands rather than Spanish brands. There were many errors in subtitles. I would appreciate if they were double checked before release.

By Aesha A

May 10, 2021

This is a comprehensive course that gave me valuable insight into the world of channel management. It covered not only the basic but also ventured on to explain some minute details that are usually looked over. It was especially beneficial to learn from Prof. Maria because of her unique way of communicating ideas and imparting information.

By Lakshmiganapathy A

Jan 20, 2021

Initially, it was boring, but later as I progressed and started to relate the concepts to the nearby store experience that I had and understand how it is managed, things started to be more interesting.

And I like the way the course is curated.

I can say now I have a fair idea on Channel Management and Retailing

Kudos to all.

By CARLOS J R

Apr 15, 2016

This is a very great program full of important and accurate information! Congratulations!

I find it very complete inside its category. It's pretty interesting since the first moment you watch the first video lecture.

Good design and presentation of the program. In other words: beautiful!

Thanks. Keep bringing quality!

By Jeong-Min Y

Jan 11, 2019

Channel Management and Retailing was a great course to learn and deeply understand how are the retailing channels work and connect and affects the customers and even how to manage these channels. I hope this course can reach to those who wants to do general study regarding channel management.

By Cristy A T S

Apr 28, 2021

This course is very timely especially in this time of the e-commerce retailing era. The modules are very relevant, easy to understand, and specific. This will be a great help and more power to IE.

Thank you Prof. Ma. Theresa Aranzabal

By Mohamed R S

Oct 2, 2020

Amazing! Really it's very interesting and informative course a lot if thanks to Prof. Maria for your plenty and valuable information which you have taught us and also a lot of thanks to all the other teamwork for their great efforts

By Md. A B A

Aug 3, 2020

Very comprehensive overview of the core concepts of channel management and retailing. Great use of graphics and the interviews with the industry experts were eye-openers. Phenomenal course altogether.

By Midhun D

Jun 3, 2021

Great work ie Business school. the course content was above my expectations. Thank You Maria Teresa Aranzabal, Marketing Professor for the classes

By Sukriti J

Apr 27, 2020

The course was easy to understand and added to my knowledge on retail sector. I hope that it would come handy in my retail career. Thanks so much!

By Esra C

Mar 19, 2021

It was an instructive and efficient course. It would be better if more questions were answered in the course. Still, it was perfect. Thank you

By Eduardo A

Jan 22, 2021

It was a pleasure to take this course, it certainly helped me to understand a little more about this complex world of retail

By Vicente H

Jun 11, 2019

It was a great course. I really learned quite a lot and understood things pretty easily. I'd recommend this course no doubt.

By Angelica Z

Jan 28, 2021

Instructor was great at providing live examples. Reading, tests and assignments are manageable. I plan to attend more.

By Luznery d C V M

Jun 7, 2016

Good course! For a student like me beginner in Digital Marketing the course covered my expectations. Recommended!

