MA
Aug 2, 2020
Very comprehensive overview of the core concepts of channel management and retailing. Great use of graphics and the interviews with the industry experts were eye-openers. Phenomenal course altogether.
AC
Mar 16, 2017
Lots of theories and case studies. Knowledge gained was really worth the time/effort. Professor could explain the topics clearly and the content were well arranged. Recommend it!
By Roy R•
Oct 12, 2020
Very important knowledge though not easy to absorb, I will revisit this course from time to time. I learned a lot from this course. Thank you and appreciate it.
By RAHUL S•
Jun 19, 2020
an apt articulated piece.very structured and real time examples are very good.geat reads too.
curated time very comfortable.actually enjoyed doing it.
By Clarence R•
Sep 9, 2017
Language was a big barrier with me in this course. I normally enjoy and learn a lot from the Marketing Mix series. But, as an English-speaker, the heavy Spanish accent and other language distractions were very difficult to overcome in the main lecturer and some of the transcripts.
By Derya A•
Jun 2, 2019
Very nice content and refreshing course on channel management, trade marketing by focusing on the importance of global and online channel growth.
2 areas for improvement: the reading content links needs to be updated, couple of them does not work & the reading documents & examples are mainly dating back to 2012-2015, might need to refresh them with current ones.
Overall very nice course and would definitely recommend both the course and the professor.
By Neha N•
Oct 25, 2019
I found it a little difficult to follow the accent of the instructor, which is understandable considering that English isn't the native language of the instructor, but I would have appreciated if the translations given at the bottom of each video were accurate. Most of the translations couldn't pick up the difficult words that the instructor seemed to be pronouncing, which made it very hard for me to interpret what she was trying to say. Please check if it is possible to give more accurate translations to the students. The machine translations don't work very well in such cases.
By SANTINATH D•
Apr 28, 2020
Excellent combination of study Materiel, smart presentation videos and case study .
also the interview of some of renown personalities and share the thoughts seems very helpful to understand the topics.
if they can add some of case studies like MC Donald it will helpful to explore own though process and learning and any options for download the videos for future reference .
thanks !! for gained my knowledge on this topic which will surely helpful for my future
Best Regards Santinath , India
By Justin S•
Nov 5, 2017
I am an analyst for a large multinational consumer goods business, focusing on its omni-channel direct-to-consumer business. This course was very relevant, enjoyable, and applicable to the projects, scenarios and situations I encounter at work. Highly recommended to anyone interested in learning more about the world of omni-channel retailing.
By Anmol•
Aug 25, 2018
Great content. Best teacher of this specialization
Relevant and timed questions with interactive key sessions
By Gyula W•
Jul 25, 2020
While the concepts and information are mostly useful I can't help to feel its a bit outdated. Constantly using articles about e-commerce from 2012 and 2014 which is long outdated. I also didn't enjoy the quizzes as very often I felt the questions were not clear and the structure of the test is not really testing the knowledge but testing attention to certain expression used in the videos.
By Ankur A•
Jul 11, 2020
I didn't like the course as the presentation and the content was not structured. The moderator was also not able to deliver as per my expectations, The topic was pretty good but the delivery and structure didn't justify this particular course. I've only completed it because it was a part of the specialization. And more of the course been filled with articles from BCG, BAIN, and Mckinsey as they give length to the course but these articles were also pretty old. Some stand relevance but others were just fillers for the course.
By Gyouri•
May 9, 2016
I think the lecture is pretty basic and general compared with the other lectures in the Marketing Mix Implementation course. Many examples were suggested, but I think it would be better if there were more international brands rather than Spanish brands. There were many errors in subtitles. I would appreciate if they were double checked before release.
By Aesha A•
May 10, 2021
This is a comprehensive course that gave me valuable insight into the world of channel management. It covered not only the basic but also ventured on to explain some minute details that are usually looked over. It was especially beneficial to learn from Prof. Maria because of her unique way of communicating ideas and imparting information.
By Lakshmiganapathy A•
Jan 20, 2021
Initially, it was boring, but later as I progressed and started to relate the concepts to the nearby store experience that I had and understand how it is managed, things started to be more interesting.
And I like the way the course is curated.
I can say now I have a fair idea on Channel Management and Retailing
Kudos to all.
By CARLOS J R•
Apr 15, 2016
This is a very great program full of important and accurate information! Congratulations!
I find it very complete inside its category. It's pretty interesting since the first moment you watch the first video lecture.
Good design and presentation of the program. In other words: beautiful!
Thanks. Keep bringing quality!
By Jeong-Min Y•
Jan 11, 2019
Channel Management and Retailing was a great course to learn and deeply understand how are the retailing channels work and connect and affects the customers and even how to manage these channels. I hope this course can reach to those who wants to do general study regarding channel management.
By Cristy A T S•
Apr 28, 2021
This course is very timely especially in this time of the e-commerce retailing era. The modules are very relevant, easy to understand, and specific. This will be a great help and more power to IE.
Thank you Prof. Ma. Theresa Aranzabal
By Mohamed R S•
Oct 2, 2020
Amazing! Really it's very interesting and informative course a lot if thanks to Prof. Maria for your plenty and valuable information which you have taught us and also a lot of thanks to all the other teamwork for their great efforts
By Md. A B A•
Aug 3, 2020
By Midhun D•
Jun 3, 2021
Great work ie Business school. the course content was above my expectations. Thank You Maria Teresa Aranzabal, Marketing Professor for the classes
By Sukriti J•
Apr 27, 2020
The course was easy to understand and added to my knowledge on retail sector. I hope that it would come handy in my retail career. Thanks so much!
By Esra C•
Mar 19, 2021
It was an instructive and efficient course. It would be better if more questions were answered in the course. Still, it was perfect. Thank you
By Eduardo A•
Jan 22, 2021
It was a pleasure to take this course, it certainly helped me to understand a little more about this complex world of retail
By Vicente H•
Jun 11, 2019
It was a great course. I really learned quite a lot and understood things pretty easily. I'd recommend this course no doubt.
By Angelica Z•
Jan 28, 2021
Instructor was great at providing live examples. Reading, tests and assignments are manageable. I plan to attend more.
By Luznery d C V M•
Jun 7, 2016
Good course! For a student like me beginner in Digital Marketing the course covered my expectations. Recommended!