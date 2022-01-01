- Channel Management
- Strategic Partnerships
- Value Proposition
- Value Chain
- Channel Coordination
- Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
- Distribution on online platforms
Marketing Channel Strategy & B2B2C Routes to Market Specialization
Value Creation, Distribution, B2B, Partnering . In this course, you will learn how to capture and leverage this value through the careful selection of channel partners, the application of appropriate incentives and pricing agreements, the design and management of multiple channels.
Offered By
What you will learn
How to design and redesign routes to market
How to select and incentivize partners
How to structure and manage business partnerships for maximum returns
How to thrive with and manage powerful partners
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Learners will gain an understanding of how to build, incentivize, and redesign efficient and effective routes-to-market for products and services via the use of intermediaries such as wholesalers, retailers, and a range of possible channel partners. Through the use of lectures, case studies, and guest speakers, learners will be able to assess, evaluate, and recommend changes to build, improve, and revise new and existing channel strategies.
New sources of value, outside of the traditional product and service offering, are identified that better accommodate and ultimately optimize "how the customer wants to buy." Strategies for improving purchase convenience, service offerings, and information at the right place and time across omnichannel settings are identified and critiqued.
Completion of a university Marketing Principles or Marketing Core course or at least two years of B2B work experience.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Marketing Channel Benefits
This course is ideal for individuals who currently work in or are targeting opportunities in consulting and strategy, industrial sales and buying, marketing management, entrepreneurship, and business development.
Marketing Channel Functions
This course is ideal for individuals who currently work in or are targeting opportunities in consulting and strategy, industrial sales and buying, marketing management, entrepreneurship and business development.
Marketing Channel Incentives
This specialization is ideal for individuals who currently work in or are targeting opportunities in consulting and strategy, industrial sales and buying, marketing management, entrepreneurship and business development.
Marketing Channel Governance
This course is ideal for individuals who currently work in or are targeting opportunities in consulting and strategy, industrial sales and buying, marketing management, entrepreneurship and business development.
