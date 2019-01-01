Profile

Sandy Jap

The Sarah Beth Brown Professor of Marketing

Bio

Sandy Jap holds the Sarah Beth Brown Endowed Professorship of Marketing Chair at Emory University, having joined the faculty in 2001. Prior to that she was on the faculty at the Sloan School at MIT and has been a member of the Wharton faculty at the University of Pennsylvania. She has published widely on the development of organizational relationships, go-to-market strategies, and e-procurement. She is the author of Partnering with the Frenemy, a book on the dark side of business relationships and A Field Guide to Channel Strategy, a how-to book on going to market strategy. She is an international speaker, expert witness, and consultant to a wide range of industries and firms.

Courses

Marketing Channel Governance

Marketing Channel Benefits

Marketing Channel Functions

Marketing Channel Incentives

