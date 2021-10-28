About this Course

Course 1 of 4 in the
Marketing Channel Strategy & B2B2C Routes to Market Specialization
Intermediate Level

Completion of university principles of marketing or core marketing course or at least two years of B2B work experience.

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English
Emory University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

INTRODUCTION

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 48 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

EXPLOSIVE CHANNEL VALUE

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 23 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

CHANNEL BENEFITS

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 36 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

AUDITING BENEFITS

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 80 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

About the Marketing Channel Strategy & B2B2C Routes to Market Specialization

Marketing Channel Strategy & B2B2C Routes to Market

