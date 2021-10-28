This course is ideal for individuals who currently work in or are targeting opportunities in consulting and strategy, industrial sales and buying, marketing management, entrepreneurship, and business development.
This course is part of the Marketing Channel Strategy & B2B2C Routes to Market Specialization
Completion of university principles of marketing or core marketing course or at least two years of B2B work experience.
Emory University
Emory University, located in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of the world's leading research universities. Its mission is to create, preserve, teach and apply knowledge in the service of humanity.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
INTRODUCTION
This module will define the scope and importance of marketing channels in the firm's route-to-market strategy. A case example involving distribution of oral rehydration salts in Africa will be used as an example of the trade offs, objectives, and practical solutions that a channel strategist would employ. This module will also overview the course structure and the general framework for developing your channel strategy, solving route-to-market problems, and the organization of the course content. Begin by downloading the slide deck in the reading section to annotate and follow along with the video lecture.
EXPLOSIVE CHANNEL VALUE
In this session, we will consider how marketing channel strategy can be a source of value, leading to revenue growth via the identification of new customer segments or intensifying existing segment purchases. A series of examples will illustrate how innovative routes-to-market can result in explosive value and differentiated product-channel offerings that can become the basis of competitive advantage.
CHANNEL BENEFITS
Overviews the most common channel benefits desired and valuation differences. Provides a case example of how these preferences can and should drive key channel decisions, like whether a grocer should offer an online channel to customers.
AUDITING BENEFITS
This session will illustrate how to use a channel benefit audit tool to guide channel solutions and resource priorities. The channel benefit audit is fundamental to informing decisions around positioning, pricing, and competitive advantage.
Incredible course to learn about Marketing Channels and how to use them properly in a business. The course is explained really well and with great examples.
This course was very helpful for understanding the impact of channel benefits in the market and helping me learn how to add value to a product or business with no changes to the actual product itself.
About the Marketing Channel Strategy & B2B2C Routes to Market Specialization
This specialization is ideal for individuals who currently work in or are targeting opportunities in consulting and strategy, industrial sales and buying, marketing management, entrepreneurship and business development.
