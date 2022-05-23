This course is ideal for individuals who currently work in or are targeting opportunities in consulting and strategy, industrial sales and buying, marketing management, entrepreneurship and business development.
This course is part of the Marketing Channel Strategy & B2B2C Routes to Market Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Completion of university principles of marketing or core marketing course or at least two years of B2B work experience.
Completion of university principles of marketing or core marketing course or at least two years of B2B work experience.
Offered by
Emory University
Emory University, located in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of the world's leading research universities. Its mission is to create, preserve, teach and apply knowledge in the service of humanity.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
MARKETING CHANNEL FUNCTIONS
This module will define the scope and importance of channel functions, or activities and processes needed to coordinate the players in a channel system.
BUILDING ROUTES TO MARKET: THE CEMEX CASE
This case provides opportunity for practical application of the channel benefit and functions framework discussed thus far.
CHANNEL ALIGNMENT AND OPTIMIZATION
Defines demand and supply side gaps in the channel framework and provides examples and application to a marketplace context.
About the Marketing Channel Strategy & B2B2C Routes to Market Specialization
This specialization is ideal for individuals who currently work in or are targeting opportunities in consulting and strategy, industrial sales and buying, marketing management, entrepreneurship and business development.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.