This specialization is ideal for individuals who currently work in or are targeting opportunities in consulting and strategy, industrial sales and buying, marketing management, entrepreneurship and business development.
This course is part of the Marketing Channel Strategy & B2B2C Routes to Market Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Completion of university principles of marketing or core marketing course or at least two years of B2B work experience.
Completion of university principles of marketing or core marketing course or at least two years of B2B work experience.
Offered by
Emory University
Emory University, located in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of the world's leading research universities. Its mission is to create, preserve, teach and apply knowledge in the service of humanity.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
PRICING
Pricing is a unique challenge in channel management largely due to the inability to firmly set and enforce a downstream retail price. This module will overview the factors that contribute to this dilemma as well as related solutions.
THE STRATEGIC SKEPTIC
This module will outline the various risks in working with and coordinating channel partners. It will also overview potential solutions.
DIRECT SELLING
This module overviews and defines direct sales channels and their management challenges via specific examples.
About the Marketing Channel Strategy & B2B2C Routes to Market Specialization
This specialization is ideal for individuals who currently work in or are targeting opportunities in consulting and strategy, industrial sales and buying, marketing management, entrepreneurship and business development.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.