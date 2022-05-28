About this Course

Beginner Level

No prerequisite knowledge is required.

Approx. 5 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • To understand the role of data in the sustainability of digital business models

  • To assess the various strategies to capture value from data

  • To analyze the business environment around you to identify potentialities for a platform revolution based on data

  • To analyze the available data to apply platform thinking

Skills you will gain

  • Strategic Thinking
  • Business Transformation
  • Innovation
  • Digital Media
  • Business Design
Beginner Level

No prerequisite knowledge is required.

Approx. 5 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Politecnico di Milano

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

8 minutes to complete

Week 1 - Introduction to the course

8 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 3 min), 1 reading
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Week 2 - Strategies to exploit data

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 64 min), 5 readings
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Week 3 - Generating platforms through data

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 16 min), 1 reading
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Week 4 - Implications of data exploitation

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 46 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz

