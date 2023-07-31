Politecnico di Milano
Platform Thinking: Innovation in digital business models era Specialization
Politecnico di Milano

Platform Thinking: Innovation in digital business models era Specialization

Spark Business Transformation through Platforms. Master platform models to foster innovation and exploit opportunities.

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Tommaso Buganza
Daniel Trabucchi

Instructors: Tommaso Buganza

Specialization - 4 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
4.8

(14 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

2 months at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • How to read the complexity of platforms around us, recognizing the peculiarities that differentiate many companies that we simple label as platforms

  • How to leverage platform mechanisms to unlock digital business transformation and opportunities for innovation

  • How to properly design and launch a digital platform, triggered by idle assets or data-driven opportunities

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Specialization - 4 course series

Platform Thinking: what’s beyond Uber?

Course 1
5 hours
4.7 (35 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Understand the impact that platforms have in our daily life

  • Identify the main typologies of platforms in the business world

  • Assess the evolution of the concept of platforms over time in the management world

  • Apply the main “platform thinking” logics to existing platforms to see their innovative power

Platform Thinking: designing a Platform

Course 2
6 hours
4.8 (13 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • To understand the main design variables to design a successful and meaningful platform

  • To assess the main strategies to kick-off a platform

  • To assess the main variables to manage the platform growth

  • To apply the main “platform thinking” logics to established businesses to foster innovation

Platform Thinking: exploiting data through platforms

Course 3
4 hours
5.0 (10 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • To understand the role of data in the sustainability of digital business models

  • To assess the various strategies to capture value from data

  • To analyze the business environment around you to identify potentialities for a platform revolution based on data

  • To analyze the available data to apply platform thinking

Platform Thinking for the Metaverse

Course 4
5 hours

What you'll learn

  • Understand the role digital technologies in enabling platform models

  • Assess the various strategies to cope with technological evolution

  • Analyze previous technological cycles to learn from them and get ready to react to the future

  • Assess innovation opportunities, through platforms, driven by technological evolution

Instructors

Tommaso Buganza
Politecnico di Milano
7 Courses
12,902 learners

Offered by

Politecnico di Milano

