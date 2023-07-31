This specialization is intended for innovation lovers seeking to develop an in-depth knowledge of platform models. We are all surrounded by platforms, but too often, we do not see how they differ from traditional organizations to create and capture value. Through 4 courses, you will learn how to leverage platforms to foster innovation, create a start-up, or develop new platform products or services in established firms.
In doing so, you will develop a relevant mindset for the fast-changing times we are living in. Technologies like the Metaverse, Generative AI and other disruptive technologies are challenging our businesses and our daily life as we know it…platform thinking will help us in coping with them!
Applied Learning Project
Through the final project, learners will have the chance to apply Platform Thinking to a real established firm. The final exercise gives a chance to develop an innovation roadmap based on platform principles to foster digital business transformation unlocked by platform mechanisms.