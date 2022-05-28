Over the last two decades, platforms have transformed the way, we search for information (e.g., Google), buy goods (e.g., Amazon), consume news and media (e.g., Facebook and Twitter) and travel and move around (e.g., Airbnb, Booking.com, Uber and TripAdvisor). This phenomenon is known as 'the power of platforms', defined as an innovative business model that relies on digital technologies to assemble people, knowledge and companies in an interactive ecosystem where value can be created, captured and shared. These platforms have a great ability to attract funds and grow rapidly, relying on external resources (e.g. private houses for Airbnb or private cars for Uber), with a significant impact on the market. These companies act as intermediaries, attempting to reduce frictions in the market and helping the supply and demand sides of a product or service to find each other. As such, existing companies may be inspired by these fast-growing companies to at least partially capture the opportunities underpinning the model. Most of them are digital companies mainly focusing on the service field; nevertheless, recent cases show how platforms are having an impact in many different industries with the spread of the sharing economy and implications in the brick and mortar industries.
Platform Thinking: what’s beyond Uber?Politecnico di Milano
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
No prerequisite knowledge is required for this course.
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English
Subtitles: English
What you will learn
Understand the impact that platforms have in our daily life
Identify the main typologies of platforms in the business world
Assess the evolution of the concept of platforms over time in the management world
Apply the main “platform thinking” logics to existing platforms to see their innovative power
Skills you will gain
- Strategic Thinking
- Business Transformation
- Innovation
- Digital Media
- Business Design
Offered by
Politecnico di Milano
Politecnico di Milano is a scientific-technological University, which trains engineers, architects and industrial designers.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
15 minutes to complete
Week 1 - Introduction to the course
15 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 5 min), 2 readings
2 hours to complete
Week 2 - Living the platform revolution
2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 30 min), 3 readings
2 hours to complete
Week 3 - The history of platforms
2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 63 min), 3 readings
2 hours to complete
Week 4 - Looking forward
2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 39 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
