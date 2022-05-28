About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

No prerequisite knowledge is required for this course.

Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand the impact that platforms have in our daily life

  • Identify the main typologies of platforms in the business world

  • Assess the evolution of the concept of platforms over time in the management world

  • Apply the main “platform thinking” logics to existing platforms to see their innovative power

Skills you will gain

  • Strategic Thinking
  • Business Transformation
  • Innovation
  • Digital Media
  • Business Design
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

No prerequisite knowledge is required for this course.

Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Politecnico di Milano

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

15 minutes to complete

Week 1 - Introduction to the course

15 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 5 min), 2 readings
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Week 2 - Living the platform revolution

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 30 min), 3 readings
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Week 3 - The history of platforms

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 63 min), 3 readings
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Week 4 - Looking forward

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 39 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder