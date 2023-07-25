Welcome to "Platform Thinking for the Metaverse," a MOOC designed to introduce you to the concept of platform thinking and its application in the creation and development of virtual worlds, and more broadly on how to deal with new disruptive (digital) technologies..
Platform Thinking for the Metaverse
This course is part of Platform Thinking: Innovation in digital business models era Specialization
Taught in English
Included with
Course
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Understand the role digital technologies in enabling platform models
Assess the various strategies to cope with technological evolution
Analyze previous technological cycles to learn from them and get ready to react to the future
Assess innovation opportunities, through platforms, driven by technological evolution
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
1 quiz
Course
Recommended experience
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Build your subject-matter expertise
- Learn new concepts from industry experts
- Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
- Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
- Earn a shareable career certificate
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 5 modules in this course
What's included
1 video1 reading
What's included
4 videos
What's included
3 videos
What's included
3 videos1 quiz
What's included
4 videos1 reading4 peer reviews
Instructors
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Leadership and Management
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Leadership and Management? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Specialization, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.