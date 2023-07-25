Politecnico di Milano
Platform Thinking for the Metaverse
Politecnico di Milano

Platform Thinking for the Metaverse

Taught in English

Tommaso Buganza
Daniel Trabucchi

Instructors: Tommaso Buganza

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

5 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Understand the role digital technologies in enabling platform models

  • Assess the various strategies to cope with technological evolution

  • Analyze previous technological cycles to learn from them and get ready to react to the future

  • Assess innovation opportunities, through platforms, driven by technological evolution

Skills you'll gain

Assessments

1 quiz

There are 5 modules in this course

What's included

1 video1 reading

What's included

4 videos

What's included

3 videos

What's included

3 videos1 quiz

What's included

4 videos1 reading4 peer reviews

Instructors

Tommaso Buganza
Politecnico di Milano
7 Courses12,817 learners
Daniel Trabucchi
Politecnico di Milano
7 Courses12,817 learners

Offered by

Politecnico di Milano

