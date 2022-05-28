Platforms changed the way we live and we do business. This module of the “Platform Thinking” series aims to help innovators in designing and building platforms.
About this Course
What you will learn
To understand the main design variables to design a successful and meaningful platform
To assess the main strategies to kick-off a platform
To assess the main variables to manage the platform growth
To apply the main “platform thinking” logics to established businesses to foster innovation
Skills you will gain
- Strategic Thinking
- Business Transformation
- Innovation
- Digital Media
- Business Design
Politecnico di Milano
Politecnico di Milano is a scientific-technological University, which trains engineers, architects and industrial designers.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
1 hour to complete
Week 1 - Introduction to the course
1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 1 reading
1 hour to complete
Week 2 - Setting the baseline
1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 45 min), 2 readings
2 hours to complete
Week 3 - Kicking it off
2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 31 min), 4 readings
3 hours to complete
Week 4 - Managing it through the growth
3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 44 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
