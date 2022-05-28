About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

No prerequisite knowledge is required.

Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • To understand the main design variables to design a successful and meaningful platform

  • To assess the main strategies to kick-off a platform

  • To assess the main variables to manage the platform growth

  • To apply the main “platform thinking” logics to established businesses to foster innovation

Skills you will gain

  • Strategic Thinking
  • Business Transformation
  • Innovation
  • Digital Media
  • Business Design
Instructors

Offered by

Politecnico di Milano

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Week 1 - Introduction to the course

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 1 reading
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Week 2 - Setting the baseline

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 45 min), 2 readings
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Week 3 - Kicking it off

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 31 min), 4 readings
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Week 4 - Managing it through the growth

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 44 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz

