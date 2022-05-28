You might already know that data is not neutral. Our values and assumptions are influenced by the data surrounding us - the data we create, the data we collect, and the data we share with each other. Economic needs, social structures, or algorithmic biases can have profound consequences for the way we collect and use data. Most often, the result is an increase of inequity in the world. Data also changes the way we interact. It shapes our thoughts, our feelings, our preferences and actions. It determines what we have access to, and what not. It enables global dissemination of best practices and life improving technologies, as well as the spread of mistrust and radicalization. This is why data literacy matters.
Data Literacy – What is it and why does it matter?
Interested in data literacy and its role in data-driven societies. No specific prerequisites are required.
University of Copenhagen
The University of Copenhagen is the oldest University in Denmark - founded in 1479, and with over 38,000 students and more than 9,000 employees. The purpose of the University is to conduct research and provide education to the highest academic level. Based in Denmark's capital city it is one of the top research institutions in Europe.
University of Warsaw
Established in 1816, the University of Warsaw is the largest university in Poland and a highly recognized research centre in the country. Its academic community comprises 7,600 employees, more than 40,000 undergraduate and graduate students and over 2,400 doctoral candidates. Besides 24 faculties, UW has also 30 academic and research centres. A wide range of studies in humanities, social, exact as well as natural sciences, including 24 programmes with English as a language of instruction, is provided by UW.
University of Milan
Established in 1924, the University of Milan (UNIMI) is a public teaching and research-intensive university marked by a wide variety of disciplinary fields. With over 60.000 students enrolled in 124 Bachelor and Master degree programmes, 9 Single-cycle programmes and 33 Doctoral Schools, it is the largest university in Lombardia, one of the most dynamic and internationally-oriented EU regions. The university is also a leading institution in Italy and Europe for scientific productivity.
Sorbonne University
Sorbonne University is a multidisciplinary, research-intensive, world-class university. Located in the heart of Paris, with a regional presence, it is committed to the success of its students and to meeting the scientific challenges of the 21st century. In 2020, the University had 52,000 students and 800 PhD graduates. With 53 bachelors, 196 Master and 19 bi-disciplinary study programmes Sorbonne University covers a comprehensive range of subjects in the field of arts, humanities, social sciences, natural sciences, engineering and medicine.
Charles University
Charles University was founded in 1348, which makes it the oldest university in the Czech Republic one of the oldest universities in Europe. Nearly 50,000 students and doctoral candidates are currently enrolled in a total of 300 degree programmes. The University comprises a total of seventeen faculties, of which five are medical, three are theological, six are faculties of the humanities and social sciences, and three are dedicated to the sciences. The main seat of the University is in Prague, with other campuses in Pilsen and in Hradec Kralove.
4EU+ Alliance
4EU+ Alliance brings together six large, comprehensive, public European research universities with the aim to create a new, shared quality of cooperation in teaching, education, research and administration. The cooperation is based on a common understanding of the European university idea, building on academic freedom and autonomy and ensuring fair participation in education. 4EU+ develops a common challenge-based framework for education by designing flexible learning pathways and ensuring university graduates gain competencies combining critical thinking, data literacy, multilingualism, entrepreneurship and a strong societal engagement.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Your Life as Data
If you use Google and have a look at your Google Dashboard you will probably be amazed by how much data this company has collected about your online activities. Now think about all the other internet services, social media sites, and databases that may have a file on you, your health, your actions and inclinations. In this module, we will explore user tracking and information harvesting, define personal data and discuss the limits in managing your personal data disclosure. Consequently, we will present the legal framework for data protection and processing.
Networked Data, Truth and Democracy
In this module we expand on Module 1 by looking at how networked data and algorithms affect the way we see the world. From global dissemination of best practices and life improving technologies to the spread of hate and radicalization, we trace the mechanisms by which data-driven technologies can add value to people’s lives, and how they can exploit human vulnerabilities.
Data-driven Knowledge Production
Big data and novel computational methods have revolutionized the way we create knowledge. We will show by example how this knowledge is used and what it implies for the future of humanity. We look at AI-research, computational social science, machine learning and education, and through these examples, we will try to cultivate a deeper understanding of how data-driven technologies are shaping the social fabric, how they augment human capabilities, and may improve our stewardship of spaceship earth.
