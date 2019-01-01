Profile

      Sergio Splendore is Associate Professor in the Department of Social and Political Sciences at the Università degli Studi di Milano since 2013. He teaches Media Sociology (undergraduate), Journalism, media and politics (postgraduate) and Public Opinion (School of Journalism Walter Tobagi). He received his PhD from the Graduate School in Social and Political Sciences (NASP). He has been a visiting scholar at the University of Loughborough and Université Grenoble Alpes. He is member of The Worlds of Journalism Study. Sergio’s research interests include digital journalism, journalists’ professionalization and media trust; he has published on these topics in the International Journal of Public Opinion Research, Journalism, Journalism Studies, New Media and Society, and Media, Culture and Society, among others.

      Data Literacy – What is it and why does it matter?

