Morten Misfeldt is Professor and leader of the Center for Digital Education, Department of Science Education and Department of Computer Science, University of Copenhagen. His research is placed on the intersection between digitalization of teaching and learning and mathematics education. He has published on game-based learning, learning analytics, the role of digital tools in mathematics education and on the influence of tools and representations on mathematical thinking. Recently Misfeldt has worked with the digitalization of infrastructure for teaching, as well as with the interaction between technology education and mathematics education.