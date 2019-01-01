Profile

    Rasmus Helles’ work emphasizes the diffusion and use tracking technologies on the world wide web. He also works with comparative media systems analysis and with digital media in everyday life. His has recently done comparative work on use of trackers in the EU, and has also done extensive research on large corpora of audiovisual material, which combines systematic approaches to content categorization with machine learning techniques. He works with both qualitative and quantitative methods, and has published on both. He was among the first to introduce the use of big data and analysis of computer log-files as an empirical source in media and communication research in Scandinavia. He has published both applied research using big data, survey research, qualitative data and mixed methods, and also theoretical work on different methodologies. His work includes cooperation with several mid- and large size companies as well as public organizations.

    Data Literacy – What is it and why does it matter?

