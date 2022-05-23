About this Course

Course 5 of 5 in the
Data Literacy Specialization
Intermediate Level

Completion of the first four courses in the Data Literacy Specialization

Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Research Methods
  • research evaluation
Instructor

Offered by

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Capstone Project Overview

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 3 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Locating Quality Scholarship

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 5 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Final Paper Submission

4 hours to complete

About the Data Literacy Specialization

Data Literacy

