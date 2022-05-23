This is the final course in the Data Literacy Specialization. In this capstone course, you'll apply the skills and knowledge you have acquired in the specialization to the critical evaluation of an original quantitative analysis. The project will first require you to identify and read a piece of high-quality, original, quantitative research on a topic of your choosing. You’ll then interpret and evaluate the findings as well as the methodological approach. As part of the project, you’ll also review other students’ submissions. By the end of the project, you should be empowered to be a critical consumer and user of quantitative research.
Completion of the first four courses in the Data Literacy Specialization
Skills you will gain
- Research Methods
- research evaluation
Johns Hopkins University
The mission of The Johns Hopkins University is to educate its students and cultivate their capacity for life-long learning, to foster independent and original research, and to bring the benefits of discovery to the world.
Capstone Project Overview
Welcome to the Capstone Course for the Data Literacy Specialization! The capstone project will allow you to apply the knowledge and skills you've acquired throughout the specialization to the evaluation of a published piece of scholarly work. In this first module, I'll present an overview of the project's purpose and components.
Locating Quality Scholarship
In this module, I'll present information that will help you identify an article or report that you'll evaluate for the capstone project. We'll explore sources that frequently publish high-quality, original, quantitative research. We'll also discuss the difference between primary and secondary research.
Final Paper Submission
Welcome to the final module in the Data Literacy Specialization. In this module, you'll complete and submit your capstone project via the peer review system. You'll also review three submissions from other students in the specialization. I hope this specialization has given you a set of tools and skills that empower you to be a critical consumer and user of quantitative research.
About the Data Literacy Specialization
This specialization is intended for professionals seeking to develop a skill set for interpreting statistical results. Through four courses and a capstone project, you will cover descriptive statistics, data visualization, measurement, regression modeling, probability and uncertainty which will prepare you to interpret and critically evaluate a quantitative analysis.
