SAS
Data Literacy Essentials
SAS

Data Literacy Essentials

This course is part of Data Literacy: Exploring and Visualizing Data Specialization

Taught in English

Emily Pressman

Instructor: Emily Pressman



Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

1 hour (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

January 2024

Assessments

1 quiz

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Data Literacy: Exploring and Visualizing Data Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

There are 2 modules in this course

In this module you learn about the scope and structure of the courses in this Data Literacy: Exploring and Visualizing Data Specialization.

What's included

1 video1 reading

In this course, you learn the foundational knowledge and skills you need to engage with data in meaningful ways. This is an introductory data literacy course, starting with the basics: what is data, what does it mean to be data literate, and why is it important in today’s world. You will build data skills by following the journeys of a concerned parent, a small business owner, and a public health expert, all of whom rely on data to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of this course, you will be able to see the utility and interrogate the reliability of data, discover meaning in data by looking for patterns and trends, use data insights to make informed decisions, communicate data insights to others, and understand how bias impacts your work with data. If you are new to analyzing data, this course is for you. The focus in this course is on practical understanding while avoiding complicated statistical terminology to help you feel supported and encouraged throughout the process. Anybody can be successful in this course regardless or background.

What's included

1 reading1 quiz1 plugin

Instructor

Emily Pressman
SAS
2 Courses275 learners

Offered by

SAS

