Irina Shklovski is a Professor of Communication and Computing in the Department of Computer Science and the Department of Communication at the University of Copenhagen. Her main research areas include speculative AI futures, responsible and ethical technology design, online data leakage, information privacy, creepy technologies and the sense of powerlessness people experience in the face of massive personal data collection. Some of her prior work has been in the areas of crisis response and recovery, population mobility and war-time technology use. She has lead the large European project VIRT-EU (Values and Ethics in Responsible Technology in Europe) examining how IoT developers enact ethics in practice and co-designing interventions into the IoT development process to support ethical reflection on data and privacy in the EU context and is a co-investigator in the European training network DCODE (Fundamentals of Design Competence for a Shared Digital Society). Prof. Shklovski is concerned with how everyday technologies are becoming increasingly “creepy” and how people come to normalize and ignore those feelings of discomfort.