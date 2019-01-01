Christian Igel is a professor at the Department of Computer Science (DIKU) and the director of the SCIENCE AI Centre at the University of Copenhagen. He studied Computer Science at the Technical University of Dortmund, Germany. In 2002, he received his Doctoral degree from Bielefeld University, Germany, and in 2010 his Habilitation degree from the Ruhr-University Bochum, Germany. From 2003 to 2010, he was a professor (W1) for Optimization of Adaptive Systems at the Institut für Neuroinformatik, Ruhr-University Bochum. He was appointed professor with special duties in machine learning (ML) at DIKU in 2010 and full professor in 2014. Christian Igel is a fellow of the European Lab for Learning and Intelligent Systems (ELLIS). Among others, Christian Igel serves as an Editor of the German Journal on Artificial Intelligence (KI) and as an Associate Editor of the Evolutionary Computation Journal (ECJ) and the Artificial Intelligence Journal (AIJ). He is particularly interested in deep neural networks, kernel-based methods, evolution strategies for single- and multi-objective optimization and reinforcement learning, and PAC-Bayesian analysis of ensemble methods as well as applications of ML helping to achieve the sustainable development goals.