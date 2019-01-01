Robin Engelhardt currently works at the Department of Food and Resource Economics at the University of Copenhagen where he teaches courses on responsible conduct of research, misinformation and the philosophy of science. His research and development projects are in the fields of computational social science and educational research. Robin Engelhardt received a BS in Theoretical Chemistry from the University of Copenhagen, and a PhD in Complex Systems from the Niels Bohr Institute. Apart from Robin Engelhardt's scientific work, he has been for many years a journalist and science writer at various Danish newspapers and has co-developed a number of teaching materials and learning games.