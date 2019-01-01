Martin Loebl is the Head of the Department of Applied Mathematics, Charles University, Prague and a member of the Learned Society of the Czech Republic. His main research area is Discrete Mathematics and Optimisation. At present, Martin Loebl coordinates a MSCA-RISE European project on combinatorial structures and processes with partners including CNRS France, Technion Israel, Princeton University and Rutgers University from U.S.A. and Simon Fraser University from Canada. Martin Loebl also leads the efforts supported by the Czech Interion Ministery to construct, using methods of algorithmic game theory, a distribution system maximising social welfare for crises like COVID-19. Other research interests include study of graph polynomials appearing in statistical physics and knot theory.