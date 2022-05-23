About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Marketing Channel Strategy & B2B2C Routes to Market Specialization
Intermediate Level

Completion of university principles of marketing or core marketing course or at least two years of B2B work experience.

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
  • Distribution on online platforms
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Marketing Channel Strategy & B2B2C Routes to Market Specialization
Intermediate Level

Completion of university principles of marketing or core marketing course or at least two years of B2B work experience.

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Emory University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

MANAGING CHANNEL RELATIONSHIPS

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 47 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

GRAY MARKETS: THE RIPPLE RUG CAT SCAM CASE

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 9 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

DISTRIBUTION STRATEGIES FOR THIRD PARTY PLATFORMS

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 74 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Multichannel Management

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 10 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

About the Marketing Channel Strategy & B2B2C Routes to Market Specialization

Marketing Channel Strategy & B2B2C Routes to Market

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder