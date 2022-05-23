This course is ideal for individuals who currently work in or are targeting opportunities in consulting and strategy, industrial sales and buying, marketing management, entrepreneurship and business development.
This course is part of the Marketing Channel Strategy & B2B2C Routes to Market Specialization
Completion of university principles of marketing or core marketing course or at least two years of B2B work experience.
- Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
- Distribution on online platforms
Emory University
Emory University, located in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of the world's leading research universities. Its mission is to create, preserve, teach and apply knowledge in the service of humanity.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
MANAGING CHANNEL RELATIONSHIPS
This module explains the types of relationships that are possible with channel partners and provides a framework for understanding when and where close partnering relationships are appropriate.
GRAY MARKETS: THE RIPPLE RUG CAT SCAM CASE
This module and the next addresses issues related to doing business on Amazon. Although selling on Amazon has the potential to grow your business (see the Weisser video), everyone does not have as great an experience. This module will introduce you to the dark side of selling on Amazon: the concept of gray markets via a case study, the Ripple Rug Cat Scam.
DISTRIBUTION STRATEGIES FOR THIRD PARTY PLATFORMS
This panel discussion overviews the key challenges that firms face when distributing on a third party platform such as Amazon.
Multichannel Management
This module explains the various routes to market that firms might use simultaneously as well as the challenges associated with creating and maintaining them.
About the Marketing Channel Strategy & B2B2C Routes to Market Specialization
This specialization is ideal for individuals who currently work in or are targeting opportunities in consulting and strategy, industrial sales and buying, marketing management, entrepreneurship and business development.
