About the Course

This course is ideal for individuals who currently work in or are targeting opportunities in consulting and strategy, industrial sales and buying, marketing management, entrepreneurship, and business development. This course will introduce you to the concept of channel benefits, which focuses on HOW customers want to buy. This is a critical first step and represents the demand side of designing routes to markets. You will learn which channel benefits are most commonly desired by customers. Finally, you will gain frameworks for how to quantify and tradeoff these benefits so as to create a range of strategic options....

By Valeria L C R

Apr 20, 2022

Incredible course to learn about Marketing Channels and how to use them properly in a business. The course is explained really well and with great examples.

By KATLA S K

Sep 14, 2021

Good

By Vineet S

Jun 27, 2021

good

By michael n

Oct 29, 2021

This course was very helpful for understanding the impact of channel benefits in the market and helping me learn how to add value to a product or business with no changes to the actual product itself.

By Vijaya S

Jan 13, 2022

The quizes are poorly designed. 100% of the answers have to be correct to pass in contrast to 80% stated.

Entire video content is repeated in Week 4.

