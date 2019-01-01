Profile

Ramon Diaz-Bernardo

Associate Professor

    Professor Diaz-Bernardo is an expert in strategic marketing and has been a part of IE Business School’s faculty body for more than 12 years. Professor Diaz-Bernardo holds a degree in Engineering from Universidad de Oviedo (Spain), an MSc in Engineering from the University of Nottingham, an MBA from ESDEN Business School and he is a Doctor in Business Administration (Ph.D.) from IESE Business School. Professor Diaz-Bernardo is a very active international executive education instructor, especially in the areas of strategic marketing. Currently Professor Diaz-Bernardo serves as a Visiting Professor in executive education programs at Cornell University (USA), Reykjavik University (Iceland), Cornell – Nanyang Institute (Singapore), and Hong Kong Polytechnic (Hong Kong), among other international business schools.

    Proyecto capstone estrategia de marketing

    Marketing Mix Implementation Capstone

    Implementación del Marketing Mix Proyecto Capstone

    Marketing Strategy Capstone Project

    El plan de marketing

    The Marketing Plan

