Professor Diaz-Bernardo is an expert in strategic marketing and has been a part of IE Business School’s faculty body for more than 12 years. Professor Diaz-Bernardo holds a degree in Engineering from Universidad de Oviedo (Spain), an MSc in Engineering from the University of Nottingham, an MBA from ESDEN Business School and he is a Doctor in Business Administration (Ph.D.) from IESE Business School. Professor Diaz-Bernardo is a very active international executive education instructor, especially in the areas of strategic marketing. Currently Professor Diaz-Bernardo serves as a Visiting Professor in executive education programs at Cornell University (USA), Reykjavik University (Iceland), Cornell – Nanyang Institute (Singapore), and Hong Kong Polytechnic (Hong Kong), among other international business schools.