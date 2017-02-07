About this Course

4,396 recent views
Course 5 of 5 in the
Marketing Mix Implementation Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Pricing
  • Communication
  • Product Management
  • Marketing
Instructor

Offered by

IE Business School

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Introduction to this capstone and the Tesla Motor's case study.

4 hours to complete
1 video (Total 4 min), 3 readings
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Brand and product management decisions

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 37 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Pricing strategy decisions

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 18 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Channel management and retailing decisions

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 18 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes

