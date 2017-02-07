After completing the four courses, you will be able to take part in the Capstone Project where you will have the opportunity to put into practice what you have learned in this specialization by running a real product through the marketing mix.
IE Business School
IE Business School is an internationally recognized business school where the leaders of tomorrow shape their ideas and learn to become global citizens. For over 40 years, IE Business School has promoted innovation and change in organizations, equipping managers with an entrepreneurial mindset that generates employment, wealth, and social well-being.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to this capstone and the Tesla Motor's case study.
In this module you will be introduced to the Tesla Motor's through a case study. This will form the basis of this capstone, along with other information about the company. You will also find information about what will be required of you in each of the modules. In this particular case we are going to talk about the launch of the new model X, so we have to go back to 2014, when this case was written and take into consideration everything we have seen in the specialization. At the end of each week (excluding week 1) you will have a quiz, where you will be able to apply the theory learned during this specialization regarding the Model S, the model already in the market. Also week's 2 through 5, you will need to complete a peer graded assignment regarding the new Model X. In addition to this a final peer graded final presentation will need to be prepared at the end of Week 5 - here you will have to take decisions as marketing director of tesla and support these.
Brand and product management decisions
In this module you will apply the theory you have learned from the Brand and Product Management course to the Tesla Motors case study. After an introduction to the module from the professor, we recommend that you review some of the key lectures from the Brand and Product Management course. Finally, you will be able to check your understanding of the current situation in a practice quiz and make decisions about the Model X in the peer graded assignment.
Pricing strategy decisions
In this module you will apply the theory you have learned from the pricing strategy course to the Tesla Motors case study. The structure of this module will be similar to that of the previous week, with a practice quiz and peer graded assignment making up the assessments.
Channel management and retailing decisions
By this time you have probably realized that Tesla Motor's channel management is unlike those of regular automobile manufacturers. In this week, you will study more closely Tesla's distribution strategy and think about how whether it is suitable for the launch of Model X. As before, you will firstly analyze the current situation of Model S and then move on to making channel management decisions for Model X.
Excellent course. What I liked the most, it was not only pure theory, but real examples from the real life.\n\nThank you iE for offering this amazing and valuable learning experience!
Excellent class. Well laid out and very practical.
About the Marketing Mix Implementation Specialization
