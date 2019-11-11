KP
Nov 20, 2021
Excellent course.\n\nWhat I liked the most, it was not only pure theory, but real examples from the real life.\n\nThank you iE for offering this amazing and valuable learning experience!
AA
Feb 7, 2017
Excellent class. Well laid out and very practical.
By Jawahar S•
Nov 10, 2019
This course is a good recap of the previous 4 courses in the specialization. Taking off one star only because some of the peer grading rubrics could be improved. I did run into the issue of peer reviewers taking off points because they were looking for specific keywords without looking for comprehension of the answers i.e. even if the answer was essentially the same using different words.
By Elzbieta Z•
Jun 14, 2020
It is extremely difficult to rate this course. The final project is extremely interesting, both because it truly requires holistic approach and application of all the concepts from the previous courses, and also because Tesla is a company that can't be easily classified. However, the case study is from 2015 and hasn't been updated since. In the meantime, Tesla has managed to introduce the product the capstone is about, with various adjustments and variations; more, they have managed to introduce a completely new vehicle too! It is also disappointing, that grade rules are so strict. There are key words and concepts given for grading, which totally throws away any thinking outside of the box.
By Romario V•
Sep 20, 2018
The Capstone was the worst content of the whole specialisation.
Not to mention how horrible reviewed exercises because they require pre-made that 1] some students simply copy and 2] people take your points away even though you said the exact same thing, but simply with other words.
By Joey V•
Feb 13, 2017
The capstone was well constructed and the choice of Tesla as a case study was on point.However, it would be nice to have the option of preparing a marketing mix plan for our own business - as an option to replace the capstone. That being said, this is an excellent specialization and I would highly recommend to anyone wanting to learn how to apply marketing mix principles to real business situations. Excellent course!!!
By Pore J•
Nov 7, 2016
I’m so glad that I decided to take the Marketing Mix Course. I have educated marketing factors including brand and product, pricing strategy, channel management and IMC; more importantly, how amazing they link to each other. The marketing mix program helps me to connect them and see the big picture.
Thank you very much indeed all professors
By Chinmay S•
Jan 20, 2020
This is a great capstone & something that is extremely relevant to the industry that I have graduated from. Enables you to think exactly how the mindset of the managers of these departments work & enhances your knowledge in the same field.
By Dessislava V•
May 20, 2019
Thanks for the amazing opportunity, IE team! It was honor to me!
By EJIKE E E•
Apr 22, 2020
Excellent course. enjoyed every bit of it
By Manuel A R S•
Oct 4, 2018
Good blend of fundamentals and practice
By Trần K•
May 26, 2019
Many thanks to lecturers
By Aabid A S•
Jul 12, 2016
Excellent