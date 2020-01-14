N
Aug 26, 2020
I am among the top in my PGP class and even in the office because of the learning from the IE University and Coursera
MS
Aug 14, 2019
Excelente curso, super practico por ser orientado al método de caso
By Dan O•
Jan 14, 2020
The course is fine but the shortcoming is that there are no sufficient peers in the cohort to grade the assignments and you are rolled over to the next cohort. The teaching staff is completely nonexistent for support and even if they have the label of "moderators" in forums they do not pick up any question or request for support, they do not even advise - this goes very close to rudeness.
By Andrea A•
Jan 9, 2020
Terrible.
By Amila V•
Sep 26, 2018
This is an amazing course and I would recommend it to anyone who's starting with marketing journey. Also, I can't praise enough the teachers, they were brilliant and anyone who decide to IE Business School will definitely learn a lot from them. Thank you once again and I hope I'll enjoy in some of your other courses too.
By Shaurya s•
May 30, 2020
amazing practical exp.
By Pawan K•
Aug 12, 2020
Great Experience..!!!
By P S A•
Jun 23, 2020
good one.
By Edison D L•
Nov 7, 2020
Great opportunities for students to learn how to practically build a marketing strategy in a real world situation.
Will be much better if the final assignment is graded by a moderator/lecturer/teaching assistant instead as this would weed out many of the plagiarised work or peers who mark carelessly.