4.7
stars
84 ratings
9 reviews

The Capstone Project will require you to take the knowledge you’ve acquired throughout this specialization and put it into practice. Each week is divided into the different components of the Marketing Strategy: Market Analysis, Marketing Strategy, Marketing Mix Implementation and Expected Results. Review each week’s theory and concrete the takeaways with quizzes aimed at reinforcement of the concepts. After reviewing the material learned you will be asked to analyse the case study: ¨Hotel Ipsum: A Marketing and Commercial Strategy to Survive.¨ Now it’s time to put what you’ve learned to the test! Hotel Ipsum’s General Manager, Rafael Escobedo, is faced with a dilemma: Despite his hotel doing fairly well in terms of sales and profitability, Rafael’s Board of Directors are not satisfied and are demanding an improvement in results. Now it’s up to you to create Rafael’s Marketing Strategy. The outcome could mean one of two things: praise from his Board of Directors…or unemployment! Along with the Capstone are discussion forums, quizzes and peer reviews to aid you in your understanding of the theory given throughout this Specialization. Share your thoughts, ideas and debate with other like-minded learners from all over the globe with the same interest in expanding their marketing knowledge....

N

Aug 26, 2020

I am among the top in my PGP class and even in the office because of the learning from the IE University and Coursera

MS

Aug 14, 2019

Excelente curso, super practico por ser orientado al método de caso

By Dan O

Jan 14, 2020

The course is fine but the shortcoming is that there are no sufficient peers in the cohort to grade the assignments and you are rolled over to the next cohort. The teaching staff is completely nonexistent for support and even if they have the label of "moderators" in forums they do not pick up any question or request for support, they do not even advise - this goes very close to rudeness.

By Andrea A

Jan 9, 2020

Terrible.

By Amila V

Sep 26, 2018

This is an amazing course and I would recommend it to anyone who's starting with marketing journey. Also, I can't praise enough the teachers, they were brilliant and anyone who decide to IE Business School will definitely learn a lot from them. Thank you once again and I hope I'll enjoy in some of your other courses too.

By Neeraj C

Aug 27, 2020

By Manuel A R S

Aug 15, 2019

By Shaurya s

May 30, 2020

amazing practical exp.

By Pawan K

Aug 12, 2020

Great Experience..!!!

By P S A

Jun 23, 2020

good one.

By Edison D L

Nov 7, 2020

Great opportunities for students to learn how to practically build a marketing strategy in a real world situation.

Will be much better if the final assignment is graded by a moderator/lecturer/teaching assistant instead as this would weed out many of the plagiarised work or peers who mark carelessly.

