Professor
Rolf Strom-Olsen earned his BA from the University of Pennsylvania, his MA from McGill University and his PhD from Northwestern University, all in History. A Fulbright scholar and SSRC fellow, and the author of several articles on ritual and state-building in Early Modern Europe, he has been responsible for developing the Humanities curriculum in the highly-regarded MBA programs at IE Business School in Madrid, where he has taught since 2009. Professor Strom-Olsen has received several teaching awards throughout his career and his students are first to recognize his innovative methods.