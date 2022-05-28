About this Course

3,099 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

IE Business School

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up93%(1,165 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

The Lessons from Rome Part I

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 62 min), 3 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

The Lessons from Rome Part II

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 46 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

What is Innovation?

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 50 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

The Power of Narrative

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 95 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder