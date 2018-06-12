The aim of the course is to provide you with a comprehensive framework for understanding both the traditional principles of management inside companies today as well as the alternative principles that are becoming increasingly important. It provides both theoretical and practical perspectives on the nature of management in today’s organisations.
The University of London is a federal University which includes 18 world leading Colleges. Our distance learning programmes were founded in 1858 and have enriched the lives of thousands of students, delivering high quality University of London degrees wherever our students are across the globe. Our alumni include 7 Nobel Prize winners. Today, we are a global leader in distance and flexible study, offering degree programmes to over 50,000 students in over 180 countries. To find out more about studying for one of our degrees where you are, visit www.london.ac.uk
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Hello and welcome to 'Managing the Company of the Future'. To help you understand how the course will be structured, we would suggest that you go to the 'Start Here' tab first. After that, feel free to explore the rest of the course including the lectures, readings and quizzes.We would also encourage you all to interact with each other on the Discussion Forums. This is a great way of hearing from others and discussing particular topics so please go and introduce yourself in the Introduce Yourself thread. So let’s get started! Best wishes,Julian Birkinshaw & the MCOF Teaching Team
Hello and welcome to the first week of 'Managing the Company of the Future'. In Week 1, we will be talking about the difference between leadership and management, and the reasons why we need to reinvent management as it is today.
Welcome to Week 2 of 'Managing the Company of the Future'. This week, we'll be learning about traditional and alternative approaches to coordination and decision making, and how you can experiment with some of the new alternative ideas in your own company.
Welcome to Week 3 of 'Managing the Company of the Future'. We're almost at the halfway point of the course in terms of content now. This week, we'll learn about traditional and alternative forms of motivation and objective-setting and we'll find out how you can experiment with some of these new ideas in your own company.
Welcome to Week 4 of 'Managing the Company of the Future'. In our penultimate week of content, we'll be getting a bit more hands-on. You'll be analysing your company's management model and thinking about how to change it. We'll also be learning about different ways of enabling change and, more generally, how management ideas gain and lose currency.
This course is solid. It is worth investing time on this. The instructor was very clear, concise. No unnecessary elements. I highly recommend this course. Thank you Julian. Thanks Coursera.
Excellent content of the course, Very well explained each and every concepts using wide variety of examples, communication with students is excellent, assignments and quiz are very excellent.
A+++ Great lecturer, and succinct approach, to portraying everything in a concise and provocative manner. I can trust this Prof. where as many localized profs. lack insight and knowledge.
Best course to understand the management and future of management. A lot can be learned , even though you belong to any field if you want to be successful as manager this course is a must.
