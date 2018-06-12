About this Course

37,546 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Management Theory
  • Strategic Management
  • Leadership
  • Management
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of London

Placeholder

London Business School

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(32,038 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Course Introduction

1 hour to complete
3 readings
2 hours to complete

Week 1

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 75 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Week 2

2 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 88 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Week 3

2 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 81 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Week 4

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 74 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM MANAGING THE COMPANY OF THE FUTURE

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder