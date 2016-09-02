KK
May 28, 2016
I really enjoyed the course. Lots of information. The professor knows what he is talking about and he is very interesting to listen. Most of all, I enjoyed the case studies in the end of every module.
SS
Aug 13, 2020
It was a great course which help you to gain knowledge about how to run the company in a good manner and the readings are in a good quality as well as sir. julian birkinshaw was explaining so clearly
By YASEEN S Z•
Sep 2, 2016
The course is a wonderful
But the idea of a peer and the final assignment a very bad
You need to wait ... for several days and a waste of your time in order to be assessed by other people
These people may be incompetent and give you a zero for no reason
And lost your effort and your time
By Kattia C•
Oct 3, 2016
I learned so much, about the right way to present a case analysis! Very meticulous and the community really care about what you put in your answers. This course deserves to be taken seriously!
By Xing M W•
Feb 20, 2016
This course and the professor was definitely worth spending time on and learning from. For those that are looking for more certificate, I believe London Business School has a good name, the course title and course knowledge is strong. My rating 10 out 10 and can't wait for the next one.
By Kanan A•
May 29, 2016
I really enjoyed the course. Lots of information. The professor knows what he is talking about and he is very interesting to listen. Most of all, I enjoyed the case studies in the end of every module.
By Nicholas R•
Jan 27, 2019
Really enjoyed this course, I have provided a more detailed review, as well as for other coursera courses on my blog as linked below:
https://rubicksjourneys.wordpress.com/2019/01/27/review-2-coursera-org-online-management-and-energy-courses/
By Edward B•
Jul 8, 2020
For insightful perspective on business management as whole from where it's been to where it's trying to go. The coursework from University of London was something I know I will benefit greatly from.
By SANDEEP M•
Jun 27, 2020
The course content is well articulated and in a sequential manner.
The examples given describe real-world scenarios.
The professor's style of teaching and delivering the lecture is very good.
By Sadaf A•
May 8, 2020
I truly relished the time I spent studying this course. Amid the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak, this course was not only just a prediction of how the Company of the Future would work, but it was also more like a commentary on a documentary covering how we are transitioning into the new era of management. Thanks to e-learning and crowd-sourcing tools, I could use a highly remarkable program by The University of London and London Business School. I profoundly suggest this course for my fellow management enthusiasts. Sending my gratitude to Professor Julian Birkinshaw for his fast-paced speeches and well-defined lectures that helped me to stick to this course until the end and earn my first online certificate.
Also, thanks to my peers who not only reviewed my assignment but took the time to put encouraging comments too. Cheers to Collective Wisdom and Crowd-sourcing!
By Martin B•
Apr 5, 2020
I enjoyed the way this course explained new ideas of management. The comparison of traditional methods of management against new methods was especially useful, breaking down management styles into specific actions and choices.
However, there were some aspects that made the course a bit frustrating:
1) The course videos were belabored, for example taking a long time to define basic concepts.
2) The lectures focused significantly on terminology, rather than the concepts. This was reflected in the quizzes and final assessment, which seemed more concerned with whether a particular word was used rather than if we could successfully reason about management.
3) Management by nature poses open-ended questions and gray areas, but this course took a very black-and-white view towards some concepts (e.g. whether linear alignment is better or worse, etc) that don't necessary reflect the dynamic nature of reality.
All this being said, I enjoyed learning many of the concepts in this course. I would recommend it for those who want to think about the future of business management, especially in technology. The case studies referenced were particularly helpful in getting gears turning along management lines.
By Fozi S•
May 3, 2020
I really enjoyed the course so much. I gained enormous knowledge, and learnt new things where is not in my area of work at the moment. But I am sure as an employee, I can use a lot of it in my workplace. I thank you professor Julian who made very interesting through out the entire course. He is very good in giving examples, and how to put all parts of various companies’ stories together in very comprehensive and simple understandable way.
By Maria I•
May 11, 2020
I learned a lot from this course... It gave me new ideas to put in practice at my job, and the professor is really good...!! He explain everything very well :( I really had fun in this course.
By Cynthia E H•
Apr 25, 2020
Dr. Julian is amazing. I loved the amount of information i gained and how much Dr. Julian gives examples in order to explain the modules. Thank you for everything.
By Mariana R K•
Mar 5, 2018
The course was interesting and a good way to approach a subject I was not familiar with. I do have to say that it repeats itself WAY TOO MUCH. The concepts are stretched far beyond what's necessary. The concepts could likely be explained in about half the time the videos and lectures take. It is because of this sloooow pace that I'm giving it 3 starts. Julian Birkinshaw is clear in how he explains the concepts but not the most entertaining professor of the cloud.
By Dr. S K V•
May 12, 2021
The course by Prof. Julian on "Managing the company of the future" is very apt in describing the need of new management concepts in 'post knowledge era'. Prof. clearly describes traditional vs alternative management principles in terms of coordination, decision making, motivation and objective setting along with real life examples. The key learnings include how can a leader transforms the organization by working against forces for statis and forces for change. The questions at the end of each module really test the understanding of the concepts. Thanks Prof. Julian for this wonderful course.
By Neelakanteswaraswamy B•
Aug 24, 2021
Excellent program. Thanks for the wonderful sessions, Prof. Julian Birkinshaw. Although the courses conducted a decade back, still they are relevant ,apt and cannot be taken lightly by leaders and academicians following and propagating methodologies across the world. Get to learn many Alternative styles of Management to be applied in companies of Future. Otherwise will be in the same old traditional organizations. Suggest for everyone those are interested in change management. I teach the same to PGDM students so they become better managers and leaders of tomorrow.
By RIDIMAHALIYADDA N•
Sep 12, 2021
Actually it was a great course. Our teacher Professor Julian Birkinshaw done a great job throughout this course. I enjoyed a lot and I learned many things that helps for me in my future. So I recommend all of you to do this Managing the company of the future online course and make your future better.
By Gustavo L•
May 4, 2021
I really enjoyed taking this course. The material is very high quality, the instructor has very fluent and the subjects are very interesting and relevant. I'll definitely look for the book "Becoming a Better Boss"!
By Irfan A•
Apr 28, 2020
Best course to understand the management and future of management. A lot can be learned , even though you belong to any field if you want to be successful as manager this course is a must.
By Colin C•
Jun 13, 2018
A+++ Great lecturer, and succinct approach, to portraying everything in a concise and provocative manner. I can trust this Prof. where as many localized profs. lack insight and knowledge.
By Angga D•
Sep 15, 2017
Very helpful, it thoroughly describe the transition between traditional management into more modern alternative management approach which cope up with the recent condition of industry.
By Reynaldo M•
Jun 17, 2020
Many thanks to the instructor! The course was very informative. I like the combination of videos, examples, readings and case studies. This course is highly recommended to everyone!
By Omar d J G M•
Dec 22, 2020
Very interesting content from a few years back that you can tell is accurate since some of the concepts seen on the course are now being applied in the new normality way of working
By Olufemi A F•
May 11, 2020
Prof B teaches passionately and carries you along the trend of thoughts easily. Great course to help think deeply about evolving management models.
By Nonhlanhla N•
May 6, 2021
I had so much fun during the 5 weeks, the instructor told a story about managing the company of the future. It did not feel like a lecture.
By Juliane S•
Apr 25, 2020
This course is so exciting, especially the peer assignment part. It was so thrilling. Love it!