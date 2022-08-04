Your marketing quest begins here! The first course in this specialization lays the neccessary groundwork for an overall successful marketing strategy. It is separated into two sections: Market Research and Consumer Behavior.
- Market Research
- Consumer Behaviour
- Data Analysis
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Consumer Behavioral Fundamentals
The Consumer Decision Process
Marketing Research Fundamentals
Marketing Research Data Collection & Analysis
TOP REVIEWS FROM MARKET RESEARCH AND CONSUMER BEHAVIOR
One of the best course to take in order to learn about what really goes inside the mind of a consumer while shopping. The course content, course instructor and layout all were really great.
I have learnt so much on the fundamentals of Consumer Behaviour and Market Research. Thank you to Professor Sameek Sinha for the guidance and excellent delivery of the module lesson.
As a fundamental course in market research and consumer behavior, the course covers major areas that come under research and consumer behavior. I find the flow of the course interesting.
The course start off strong but tapered off, bundling alot of stuff in the last few week. The reading material was very good at the artart and less comprehanseive towards the end
