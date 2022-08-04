About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 5 in the
Marketing Strategy Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Market Research
  • Consumer Behaviour
  • Data Analysis
Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

IE Business School

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
1 hour to complete

Consumer Behavioral Fundamentals

1 hour to complete
8 videos (Total 39 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2
Week 2
2 hours to complete

The Consumer Decision Process

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 36 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3
Week 3
1 hour to complete

Marketing Research Fundamentals

1 hour to complete
8 videos (Total 42 min)
Week
4
Week 4
2 hours to complete

Marketing Research Data Collection & Analysis

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 30 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

About the Marketing Strategy Specialization

Marketing Strategy

