Introduction to Market Research
Introduction to Market Research

Taught in English

Raksha Mahabeer

Instructor: Raksha Mahabeer

Intermediate level
Some related experience required
3 hours to complete
3 weeks at 1 hour a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Recently updated!

May 2024

Assessments

5 assignments

There are 5 modules in this course

This course is designed to provide you with an enhanced understanding of the fundamentals of market research, equipping you with the knowledge to identify the most suitable methodologies for your objectives. You will learn to successfully measure customer preferences using the data collected, ensuring you can derive actionable insights to inform strategic decisions. Through this course, you will develop the skills necessary to excel in the dynamic field of market research.

1 video1 reading

In this lesson, you will gain a comprehensive understanding of market research, exploring its significance in the business context and examining its primary objectives in depth. Additionally, you will learn about market trends and the methodologies for measuring them effectively.

2 videos1 reading1 assignment

In this lesson, you will explore the three primary types of market research, understand their distinctions, and determine the appropriate approach to employ for achieving specific objectives.

5 videos1 reading1 assignment

In this lesson, you will examine various data collection methods for market research. These insights will be instrumental in guiding your market research project.

2 videos1 reading1 assignment

In this lesson, you will explore the methodologies and tools essential for effectively collecting, analyzing, and interpreting customer preference data. You will gain a comprehensive understanding of diverse techniques, ranging from surveys and focus groups to advanced analytics and machine learning algorithms, enabling you to extract actionable insights from customer feedback.

3 videos1 reading2 assignments

Raksha Mahabeer
Coursera Instructor Network
