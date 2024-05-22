Embark on a journey through the realm of market research, where data uncovers stories and trends reveal opportunities. This short course is designed for professionals who aspire to master the craft of market research, enabling them to make informed business decisions. Whether you're a marketing professional, business owner, product manager, student, data analyst, sales specialist, or someone in the realm of advertising and PR, this course will equip you with a foundational understanding of market research methodologies and their practical applications. Dive into the art of identifying market trends and measuring customer preferences, all while honing your analytical skills. With a prerequisite of basic communication, computer skills, and an analytical mindset, this course is perfect for busy individuals seeking to enhance their market insight swiftly and efficiently. Get ready to transform data into strategy and elevate your business acumen in this course.
Introduction to Market Research
Taught in English
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
May 2024
5 assignments
There are 5 modules in this course
This course is designed to provide you with an enhanced understanding of the fundamentals of market research, equipping you with the knowledge to identify the most suitable methodologies for your objectives. You will learn to successfully measure customer preferences using the data collected, ensuring you can derive actionable insights to inform strategic decisions. Through this course, you will develop the skills necessary to excel in the dynamic field of market research.
What's included
1 video1 reading
In this lesson, you will gain a comprehensive understanding of market research, exploring its significance in the business context and examining its primary objectives in depth. Additionally, you will learn about market trends and the methodologies for measuring them effectively.
What's included
2 videos1 reading1 assignment
In this lesson, you will explore the three primary types of market research, understand their distinctions, and determine the appropriate approach to employ for achieving specific objectives.
What's included
5 videos1 reading1 assignment
In this lesson, you will examine various data collection methods for market research. These insights will be instrumental in guiding your market research project.
What's included
2 videos1 reading1 assignment
In this lesson, you will explore the methodologies and tools essential for effectively collecting, analyzing, and interpreting customer preference data. You will gain a comprehensive understanding of diverse techniques, ranging from surveys and focus groups to advanced analytics and machine learning algorithms, enabling you to extract actionable insights from customer feedback.
What's included
3 videos1 reading2 assignments
Instructor
Offered by
