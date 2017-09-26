About this Course

Course 2 of 5 in the
Marketing Strategy Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Market Segmentation
  • Marketing Process
  • Positioning (Marketing)
  • Value Proposition
Course 2 of 5 in the
Marketing Strategy Specialization
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Positioning introduction

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 25 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Segmentation

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 41 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Differentiation and Value Proposition

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 35 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Positioning

4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 58 min), 8 readings, 3 quizzes

