Positioning is the heart of any Marketing Strategy, the core that you must get right. It does not matter whether you start with a clearly defined target group or with a differential value proposition: you will need end up with a clear segment or segments upon which we build our Marketing Plan.
This course is part of the Marketing Strategy Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Market Segmentation
- Marketing Process
- Positioning (Marketing)
- Value Proposition
Offered by
IE Business School
IE Business School is an internationally recognized business school where the leaders of tomorrow shape their ideas and learn to become global citizens. For over 40 years, IE Business School has promoted innovation and change in organizations, equipping managers with an entrepreneurial mindset that generates employment, wealth, and social well-being.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Positioning introduction
In the first module, the positioning concept is introduced and connected to the Marketing Process. Moreover, the market environment analysis is covered and the reasons for going ahead with the positioning are outlined.
Segmentation
In the second module, the focus is on the first element of positioning: The market segmentation. During the module the segmentation concept is covered, together with the reasons for segmenting, the criteria and models that could be used for running the segmentation.
Differentiation and Value Proposition
In the third module, the second element of positioning is addressed: Value proposition and differentiation. Both the value proposition and differentiation concepts are presented, following up with how to come up with them effectively and potential strategies to be followed.
Positioning
In the fourth module we speak about positioning itself. The positioning concept is analyzed and practical tools are shared to define it . Furthermore, key marketing strategies and market trends affecting positioning are offered.
Reviews
- 5 stars65%
- 4 stars22.97%
- 3 stars7.85%
- 2 stars1.90%
- 1 star2.26%
TOP REVIEWS FROM POSITIONING: WHAT YOU NEED FOR A SUCCESSFUL MARKETING STRATEGY
Very nicely done. Learned a lot about positioning. It gave me new insights to be tried in my startup.
Very good presentation skills and quality of the informations presented. I would suggest to provide scripts/and presentations to ease the studying process. Best regards
Great course to learn about Positioning and Marketing Strategy. I highly recommend this course. Thank you for offering this valuable course to me
It has been very instrumental in my case as i redefine the strategy for my organization. Simple and easy to understand with very good case study literature provided. Thanks guys
About the Marketing Strategy Specialization
Do you hear the word “marketing” on a daily basis, but aren’t sure what marketing really is or why your business needs it? Do you know that marketing is important to your company, product, or service, but aren’t sure where to start?
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.