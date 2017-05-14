NK
Dec 20, 2016
Professor Ignacio elaborated the concept of positioning in a detailed manner. 5C's are very nicely explained. The videos are short and engaging which helped in increasing concentration.
LO
Feb 7, 2018
It has been very instrumental in my case as i redefine the strategy for my organization. Simple and easy to understand with very good case study literature provided. Thanks guys
By Juan I V U•
May 14, 2017
Ok, so the thing is this...
The course is awesome! And really i mean it, because it teaches you the basis to start doing things yourself and it motivates you a lot, but:
1) There is to bad grammar on the essays and documents they give to us.
2) The page from WARC seems to be hacked because everything is a mess.
3) In some videos, the audio is awful
5) Ignacio needs to practice on his speach, because he seems very nervous on every filming
6) Quizes are to tricky. Also, there's to many ambiguous questions that, even for people that works hard to get so much more information from the outside, there is no way we can prove what is wrong or right.
But also i want to say thinks to all the staff that made this course possible, i appreciate a lot the effort you are comiting in making knowledge accesible.
Kind regards!
By Stephanie T•
Nov 5, 2020
Not recommended at all: first of all 80% of the reading material is not accessible and the links are broken, and this has been reported in the discussion forums yet nobody seems to read them to fix the glitch. Also, there are some videos in Spanish with no English subtitles available, and some of the videos have a poor sound quality and not easy to follow, especially that the subtitles are not very accurate.
By Daniel H•
Mar 2, 2020
I cannot continue with this course because I am unable to access any of the readings. Until this is corrected, I refuse to continue and will look for something that does not have so many problems.
By Gokul P•
Aug 16, 2020
The quizzes were badly done. There was no proper support also from the mentor. very frustrating and annoying
By Mayuresh H•
Aug 30, 2020
Can be updated to use more relevant examples, the course is updated only till 2016
By Seyedeh S B•
May 14, 2020
I give one star because there were some new concepts that I learned. Otherwise, the way the course and exams were organized, structured, and delivered, was very bad!
By Stefanie S•
May 9, 2018
Badly structured and organised, unclear explanations, as well as unclear, misspelled and grammatically incorrect questions in the quizzes, which lead to confusion.
By Nick C•
Oct 15, 2017
None of the links for the readings are "Secured" therefore, most web browsers will not permit you to open and read them.
By Paola J G C•
May 6, 2020
terrible teacher, just speaks and speaks i dindt enjoy because of it the course.
By Kohsei S•
Sep 3, 2019
poorly structed and taught. I need more clear materials
By Lydia D•
Dec 28, 2016
I'm learning A LOT! I have a background in marketing strategy, but covering the basics 7 laters in my career I am becoming more up-to-date and remembering things that have been shifted to the back of my head. I recommend this course to beginners as well as people already practicing. Also, I highly recommend taking the entire specialization to get the most out of the new knowledge you will learn as well as a refresher. Who knows, those who are studies and practiced you may learning new things like I have been. Also hearing the things you already know may clarify things you learned a little more as I am experiencing.
By Melanie W•
Feb 9, 2019
I really enjoyed this course! As someone from the science field without any marketing background, I especially like Professor Gafo's systematic and organized breakdown of the marketing process. It serves as a great framework for me to understand positioning. Thank you Professor for all the tools you provided. Learning about what positioning is NOT has been equally helpful. From the reading materials, I appreciated the real life examples of good marketing strategies practiced in different countries. Thank you again!
By Pepin K•
Dec 21, 2020
Well, there is much to say, but what's very interesting and making the journey worthwhile are the video that are concise and precise, down to the point, the reading with practical examples. These courses are currently helping in identifying the challenges and building recommendation for a market research project I'm working on ---- clearly there is positioning issue that needs to be fixed.
I knew little about positioning and its importance; or was using it lightly; but, today I know positioning is very important!
By MOHAMMED J K•
Mar 23, 2019
I am very glad to share that I got opportunity to complete e-learning course on marketing strategy from world class university & very informative lecture on each topic. Entire course content was very exciting & engaging. Now I can make business strategy in more effective way & clearly forecast how this learning can be used to ensure Product marketing & Market share.
By Małgorzata M•
Jun 6, 2017
Thank you. Everything was presented in a very good way. A lot of new topics for me. All tests were not so easy. What made me think and review notes, that was great.
I think in the last test, in question nr 4 was a mistake or bug. As I checked all possibilities, all was negative.
Thank you
Gosia
By William A•
Apr 2, 2017
Professor Gafo did a great job establishing the importance of positioning and how it is fundamental to the success of a marketing strategy. I feel much more confident about implementing a positioning assessment or shift for my organization's products and services.
By Shaurya s•
Apr 15, 2020
Thank you for the valuable insight and clarification of core concepts related to positioning.
extremely overwhelming and happy professor, gives a sense of happiness and lightness while doing a course, in other words, he's very comforting.
By Pablo J G G•
Jun 18, 2020
Excelente, it contains a lot of examples and interview with leader of Marketing in Spain. I would improve trying to get interview with Marketing leaders of other part of the world (Asia, Africa, Latin América, América, Oceania)
By Erick M F J•
Feb 16, 2022
Es una excelente explicación sobre este tema tan importate, las lecturas y los articulos, junto con los casos de estudios ayudan enormemnte a adquirir conocimieto para desarrollar tu posicionamiento sin importar tu industria.
By francisca N•
Jan 17, 2022
Good notes I enjoyed the expert interview as I have better understanding with real time experiences,companies. it does need concentration and keen to details compared to other courses.im happy
i understood the assignment.
By shakshi s•
Jun 2, 2020
Amazing course, Great reading materials, Slides were awesome. Give a very clear picture of Marketing strategy and help in understanding what are the common mistakes we could have done in building marketing strategies
By Shubham S•
Jan 3, 2018
It is the best course I have came so far, So much of learning. I really admire the great work of the IE business school and the faculty and thank all the members associated for coming up with this amazing course.
By Panagiotis N•
Nov 13, 2016
The best course I had so far. Very thorough with examples to make it easier to understand basic principles. After completing the course, you will know the basis of successful marketing and commercial plan.
By Ibrahim Z S H•
Aug 10, 2019
So informative and useful with practical tools, well-defined steps for applying the information & great case studies in the readings section.
Highly recommended for any marketing learner or professional.
