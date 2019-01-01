Profile

Milo Jones

Professor at IE Business School

Dr. Milo Jones has been a Visiting Professor at IE since 2008. He is the co-author of Constructing Cassandra: Reframing Intelligence Failure at the CIA, 1947-2001, published in 2013 by Stanford University Press. In addition to teaching "Geopolitics" and "Intelligence Tools for the Business Professional" to MBA students, Milo serves on several boards and consults on strategy and the application of intelligence frameworks to business and financial problems. In the past, he has worked for Morgan Stanley Dean Witter in New York, Accenture in London and served as an officer in the United States Marine Corps. Milo is a Fellow of the Salzburg Global Seminar, a member of the International Institute for Strategic Studies in London, and a member of the Association of Former Intelligence Officers.

Intelligence Tools for the Digital Age

