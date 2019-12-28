Digital technologies are changing business, government and society worldwide. Clearly, they’re opening up new risks and opportunities for every sector of the world economy. Such “futurology” may offer you the big picture, but what does a digital world mean for you, personally? Will you be ready for an automated, AI-assisted, big-data-driven employment future?
Intelligence Tools for the Digital AgeIE Business School
About this Course
Offered by
IE Business School
IE Business School is an internationally recognized business school where the leaders of tomorrow shape their ideas and learn to become global citizens. For over 40 years, IE Business School has promoted innovation and change in organizations, equipping managers with an entrepreneurial mindset that generates employment, wealth, and social well-being.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
A Toolkit for the Digital Future: Intelligence Analysis for the Business Professional
The Intelligence Analyst’s Mindset
Intelligence Methods: Analysis, Part One (Macro Actors) The Case of Chinese Rare Earth Elements
Intelligence Methods Analysis, Part Two: Micro actors (understanding people/organizations)
Reviews
- 5 stars73.11%
- 4 stars21.17%
- 3 stars4.23%
- 2 stars1.28%
- 1 star0.18%
TOP REVIEWS FROM INTELLIGENCE TOOLS FOR THE DIGITAL AGE
Great introduction to the subject. Some external links need updating or are now behind paywalls.
Pretty interesting, but I would have liked to see more of the interaction between artificial intelligence and people while doing analysis.
I think it is a good course cause it helps to analyze data in orden to take a good decision, also it promoves to avoid bais in any tool of analyze.
The instructor was very engaging and the way he presented information kept me hooked! This course is very important in the current contexts and the changes occurring in our digital world
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.