About this Course

6,405 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

IE Business School

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up93%(1,592 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

A Toolkit for the Digital Future: Intelligence Analysis for the Business Professional

2 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 41 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

The Intelligence Analyst’s Mindset

2 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 42 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Intelligence Methods: Analysis, Part One (Macro Actors) The Case of Chinese Rare Earth Elements

2 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 47 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Intelligence Methods Analysis, Part Two: Micro actors (understanding people/organizations)

2 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 31 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM INTELLIGENCE TOOLS FOR THE DIGITAL AGE

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder