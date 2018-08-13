KM
Jan 4, 2021
The instructor was very engaging and the way he presented information kept me hooked! This course is very important in the current contexts and the changes occurring in our digital world
ED
Jan 7, 2020
Es un curso completo, que e brinda herramientas que quizá ya uno utiliza pero materializadas y con pasos y procesos que aumentan la eficiencia, brindando una visión del mundo diferente.
By Einar A T•
Aug 13, 2018
This course is a wonderful introduction into understanding how to leverage the same tools and frameworks that are employed by Intelligence Analysts in order to understand companies and operating models from a different perspective. I enjoyed this course because of the immediate application to my own strategic thinking and toolbox, and I definitely wish to frame that this is a course that should be considered as a 'jumping point' towards much more learning and skills that can be gathered to become further versed in the world of analysis. I see immediate application of the frameworks presented within towards anyone who is looking to understand approaches towards improving their own analysis skills.
By TAMARA G•
Dec 30, 2019
Fue una muy buena experiencia. Es importante tomarse un tiempo para pensar cuando realizamos un análisis o tomamos una decisión en los aspectos tratados en el curso ya que la vorágine en la que vivimos en nuestras vidas laborales muchas veces parecería que es más importante la inmediatez que la calidad de estos análisis y decisiones que luego pueden repercutir de forma muy negativa a futuro. Agradezco mucho la oportunidad de realizar este curso!.
By Muhammad A A•
Aug 2, 2019
I found it really enlightening and give a lot of insights on how applicable the intelligence analysis as a whole to another sector. While at that, the idea of using Lowenthal's book and other articles is really interesting to put it into another perspective i.e. in business or any other sectors. But I found it really nice to know more about how the applicability of the idea. Thank you!
By Kris K•
Nov 24, 2019
This is a really interesting course that brings to you models and frameworks from the intelligence world to help you analyse issues better. The videos are short and sharp, the recommended readings are highly insightful and the assessments through quizzes are suitably challenging. I thoroughly enjoyed the lecturer’s teaching style as well.
By Khola M M•
Jan 5, 2021
By Hisham S•
Jan 16, 2020
This course is a must-do for anyone who wants to learn how we can live in symbiosis with Artificial Intelligence and wants a head start into the future and the art of clear thinking.
By ALEJANDRA T T•
Jan 2, 2020
I think it is a good course cause it helps to analyze data in orden to take a good decision, also it promoves to avoid bais in any tool of analyze.
By Stephen H•
May 16, 2021
Great place to start learning how to build a framework or model, for gathering and analyzing information using existing and emerging tools that are readily available. The 3 example models: placing, timelines and chronologies were simple and excellent.
By Bryan G C•
Dec 13, 2019
it is a very interesting course, highly recommended.
it gives you a very simple and very functionals tips for your day to day. Also changes the way you see intelligence analysis (or at least if you're a newbie like me in the theme).
By Felipe S G•
Dec 20, 2019
This course was amazing ! I really loved the tools that professor Milo gave to me, this will help me to be a better professional and a better person too. For the new challenges upcoming in my working life. 100% recommended.
By GLADSON V C•
May 5, 2020
By Federico A•
Mar 4, 2020
I really love it.
Actually it was totally different at what I was expecting, but it surprised me in the best way.
Of course, that now I think that I have a stronger edge and want to continue looking for opportunities, like this, to educate myself and learn a lot in only 4 days!
Thank you very much, and this man is incredible.
By Laurel B•
Feb 19, 2021
This course was not what I expected, but something actually better, because it involves tools that will be more generally useful in my professional life than another AI course would have provided. I believe I have received good value for an investment of only a few hours' time and would love to further explore this area.
By Alfredo d O•
Apr 16, 2020
Excellent course. Establishes mindset for effective investigation and gives you practical tools for it. In a way it prepares yourself to prepare for the future and concentrate in the skills that will be important. Thank you Milo Jones!
By Hector H F•
May 21, 2020
Structures your mind from what seems obvious and makes you humbly accept that a sophisticated approach to better understanding the human behavior, is the best added value you can bring to people and organizations vs the AI approach.
By Natalia R•
Jan 2, 2020
Es un curso excelente que otorga las herramientas básicas para el correcto análisis en la era digital, pero sobre todo, ayuda a aprender a utilizar las herramientas que ya tenemos, que somos nosotros y el internet.
By Alexandru F•
Sep 18, 2018
This is one of the best courses I have seen so far as a MOOC (not only on Coursera, but out there too). Though it may not seem obvious out front, this is a very valuable course for thinking modelling and shaping.
By Marlene L•
Dec 29, 2019
Truly insightful and interesting perspective on analysis. Moreover the take on the impact of AI in our world and how we can create a cooperative environment along side intelligence "tools" is quite interesting.
By Anish D•
May 29, 2020
The course is much better than I'd initially expected. The assignments/readings are interesting and insightful. I would definitely recommend it to the learner community.
By Maham J•
Nov 28, 2019
It was a bit boring but quite helpful. The lectures should be made a bit fun as I know I could've complete the course long before if it was fun.
By ALEXANDROS Z•
Jun 9, 2019
It was my 1st online course and it was very good for me and I get many things.
By Volodya T•
Oct 22, 2018
Very good course. Can add value to any analyst's work. Thanks!
By Jenny S•
Nov 18, 2019
Great course and great overview of the field.
By Kevin E C G•
Dec 26, 2019
Excelente muy claras las ideas
By Karolina B•
Dec 24, 2019
Awesome course!