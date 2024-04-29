University of California, Davis
Digital Thinking: Frameworks For Our Digital Reality
University of California, Davis

Digital Thinking: Frameworks For Our Digital Reality

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Martin Hilbert

Instructor: Martin Hilbert

Beginner level
No prior experience required
11 hours to complete
3 weeks at 3 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Recently updated!

April 2024

Assessments

5 assignments

There are 4 modules in this course

After this module, you will be able to define the digital paradigm and assess the digital paradigms impact on various societal aspects, including economics, information distribution, and decision making. You will be able to apply innovation theory to analyze and discuss the transformations brought about by the shift to a digital paradigm in industries, societal structures. You will begin to analyze the historical progression of technological paradigms, emphasizing the mastery of matter (stone age), transformation of energy (industrial age), and the current focus on information (digital age). Lastly, you'll be able to begin to develop critical evaluation skills by assessing the impact of technology on fundamental aspects of human life (basic needs, safety, education, relationships).

What's included

9 videos1 reading1 assignment2 discussion prompts

At the end of this module, you will be able to explain the significance of digital trends in the evolution of technology and be able to explore recent advancements in digital technology. You'll discuss how these digital trends shape the digital paradigm and influence various aspects of society. You will explore ethical considerations and potential downsides associated with artificial intelligence, recommender algorithms, communication networks, and the massive storage of digital footprints, demonstrating a nuanced understanding of the ethical implications of persuasive technology. You will be able to examine the role of individuals and society in shaping technology and assess how aligning technological advancements with human values can mitigate potential negative consequences. You will join the discussion on how to ethically manage our currently ongoing socio-technological co-evolution and you will develop a comprehensive understanding of the interplay between technological evolution and social change, examining how society evolves in tandem with technological advancements.

What's included

6 videos2 assignments2 discussion prompts

After this module, you will be able to discuss the fundamental components of the digital revolution, including the ongoing evolutionary development from societal digitalization of reality to its algorithmification and explore real-world applications of the digital revolution, investigating how data, communication, and algorithms address global challenges, reaching from sustainable food production to reorganizing the taxi (Uber) and music industries (Spotify). You'll be able to analyze the influence of major technology companies like Apple and Google in shaping the digital landscape and understand their economic power in hardware, software, and user interfaces, and grasp their role in the co-evolution of the digital age. You will learn the stages of the digital transformation process and explore the connection of databases, creation of digital twins, and the use of theoretical simulations for data-driven decision-making. Finally, you'll be able to investigate how traditional industries, including mining, are adapting to digitalization and algorithmification and understand the challenges and opportunities these industries face in integrating data, optimizing processes, and leveraging digital twins for improved efficiency.

What's included

9 videos1 assignment1 discussion prompt

In this module, you will embark on a captivating journey through the realms of artificial intelligence (AI) and its profound impact on our world. By delving into key historical milestones and understanding the evolution from traditional knowledge processes to the machine learning paradigm, you will gain insights into what drives the current excitement surrounding AI. By the end of this module, you will not only possess a comprehensive understanding of AI and its historical context but also be equipped to critically analyze its future impact on humanity.

What's included

9 videos1 assignment2 discussion prompts

Instructor

Martin Hilbert
University of California, Davis
5 Courses53,529 learners

Offered by

University of California, Davis

