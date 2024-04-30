This Specialization is intended for anyone who is interested in learning how digital technology (like generative AI and large learning models (LLM), the Metaverse, Blockchain and Persuasive Technologies, etc.) affects our lives. Context of this specialization includes education, health, entrepreneurship, democracy, among others. The two main concepts of the specialization are social change and technological change by digital means. Information and Communication Technology (ICT) is not only an essential building block of a society, but currently also the driving force behind social development. Our generation has the luck to live through –and the responsibility to shape– an era in which mediated information and communication have become the catalyst of human progress. We will deepen our understanding on how social and technological revolutions go hand in hand.
Applied Learning Project
Learners will have opportunities to practice with a Large Language Models (LLM), like ChatGPT or Bard, throughout this Specialization to develop critical evaluation skills and hone in on their abilities to work with generative AI. You will use LLM to receive feedback and build narratives on how well it works and assess its accuracy.